UFC 324 talking points: Love him or hate him, Paddy 'The Baddy' gets his moment against Gaethje

The first UFC numbered event of 2026 takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, with Paddy Pimblett headlining against Justin Gaethje at T-Mobile Arena.

That fight was promoted to main event status after a dream showdown between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison was called off due to the American suffering a neck injury, with Sean O'Malley v Song Yadong now the co-main event.

Here are the main talking points.

Pimblett primed to step up

On the line is the UFC lightweight interim title belt, with full champion Ilia Topuria stating on social media that he will face whoever wins when he is ready to return to the octagon in the spring or early summer.

Many in the division – not least Arman Tsarukyan – feel the UFC is heavily pushing Pimblett towards a title shot at his expense.

Perhaps he has a point. Tsarukyan is the No 1-ranked contender, while Gaethje is fourth and Pimblett fifth. Second-ranked Charles Oliveira and third-ranked Max Holloway are slated to face each other in March.

But whether conspiracy theory or sour grapes, there is no denying 'The Baddy's' star power. Sure, the UFC favours certain fighters – is there any organisation that doesn't? – but Tsarukyan might also want to look at his own past behaviour and wonder if headbutting Dan Hooker at their pre-fight weigh-in and pulling out of a title shot against Islam Makhachev during fight week last year are reasons the UFC overlooked him.

“Everyone’s saying I don’t deserve a title shot, [Gaethje] doesn’t deserve a title shot, but I’ve got the longest win streak in the division and Justin Gaethje’s a perennial contender," Pimblett said in the buildup.

"He’s an absolute legend. So I think they thought it was the right fight to make at the time. We’re not running around punching fans and walking out and headbutting fighters at weigh-ins. So I understand why we’re getting it and some certain [expletive] aren’t.”

Whether you love him or hate him – and there are plenty in both camps – Pimblett sells. Technically adept and a submission specialist, Pimblett's antics and goading of opponents is as fun as it is self-serving. He has the 'Floyd Mayweather Effect', that is, plenty will watch to see him win, even more will tune in hoping to see him get his comeuppance.

If the best way forward is through, then Pimblett must be prepared to walk through fire against Gaethje. The 'Highlight Reel' can shut the lights off in an instant and Pimblett will be wise to get this fight to the ground as quickly as possible. This is Gaethje's fourth run at the title, and there is nothing more dangerous than a gun slinger with nothing to lose.

Every time Pimblett has been asked to step up in class in the UFC, he has. Michael Chandler was a gatekeeper to the top five and Pimblett banged him so hard he soon got out of the way. He rides a seven-fight win streak since joining the world's lead MMA promotion four years ago.

Gaethje is a force, but a spent one, still capable, but a little less able. Assuming Pimblett stays out of range of Gaethje's earth-to-chin missiles, he should be able to finish him and move a step closer to a full title showdown with Ilia Topuria.

O'Malley needs to bring the 'Suga Show'

Few are as creative in their striking as O'Malley. The fake uppercut lead before sending Eddie Wineland into the shadow realm with an overhand right is still one of the sweetest set-ups you'll see in combat sports.

The feints usually have every opponent biting, but have successive losses to Merab Dvalishvili pulled back the curtain on the "Suga Show"? There's no shame in losing to Dvalishvili, even less so when you consider the Georgian's achievements in a record-breaking 14-month spell in which he dethroned O'Malley as bantamweight champion and then defended the belt four times in a calendar year.

In both fights, O'Malley struggled with Dvalishvili's aggression and relentless forward momentum. Most do. But a fighter famed for his sniping could never get a read on his opponent and couldn't get him to take any bait. Petr Yan showed how to deal with the Dvalishvili dilemma last December: consummate boxing, outstanding takedown defence and devastating body shots.

O'Malley would have been cheering Yan on from the sidelines, taking heart from his victory over the Russian in Abu Dhabi in 2022. But Yan has improved immeasurably in the intervening years, culminating in the performance of a lifetime against Dvalishvili.

If O'Malley wants to put his name in the hat for a title shot then a convincing performance over Yadong is a must. O’Malley acknowledged: “Song wasn’t the easiest fight, but you don’t always get to pick your fight.”

Another take is that Yadong could be the perfect opponent. The Chinese fighter is risk-averse and happy to stay in the pocket and trade. His KO of Ricky Simon last time out showed perfect timing, but really was his reward for bravery in absorbing punishment.

Could that work to O'Malley's advantage? Yadong won't be a stationary target but will want to avoid fighting off the back foot. If the "Suga Show" wants to build momentum for another title run then reminding the rest of the 135-pound division of his timing and accuracy will do him no harm.