Skrivers ready to deliver 'a performance to remember' against Khabib protege Khavalov at PFL: Road to Dubai

Edgars Skrivers says he is ready to deliver "a performance that people will remember" when he fights on the undercard of next month's PFL: Road to Dubai.

Skrivers (17-4) takes on the unbeaten Renat Khavalov (10-0) in a featherweight contest at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 7. The bout is part of the 12-fight buildup to the main dance that sees Usman Nurmagomedov defend his lightweight title against Alfie Davis.

A striker who goes by the nickname of "Bearslayer", the Latvian-born Skrivers is well-known on the local MMA scene. A world champion in both Karate Combat and kickboxing, Skrivers' social media feed is a highlight reel of his gravity-defying wheelkicks, spectacular KOs and flatlining body shots.

Skrivers has told fans to expect fireworks when he meets Khavalov.

“I believe this will be an explosive and exciting fight. When two entertaining, fan-friendly fighters step into the cage, that’s when the real fireworks happen," he said.

Khavalov is part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's elite stable. Training alongside other fighters at Team Khabib in Dagestan, he is considered a future star of combat sports. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib will corner seven fighters at PFL: Road to Dubai, including his younger cousin, Usman, in the main event.

"This is a matchup where experience meets youth, and that contrast always creates something special for the fans. I’m ready to deliver a performance that people will remember.”

Backed by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the latest PFL event further cements the UAE's reputation for elite MMA.

Now fighting under the UAE flag after earning a golden visa, Skrivers said he was "proud" to call Dubai home.

"Representing the UAE on a world stage means a lot to me, and being here has played a huge role in my development, not just as a fighter, but as a person.”

While Khavalov's genealogical connection will be more visible at cageside, family plays a huge role in motivating Skrivers, too.

"Being able to provide for them through something I genuinely love, which is martial arts, is a true blessing. Every time I train or step into the cage, I carry them with me. They are the reason I push myself every day.”

