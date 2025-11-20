Usman Nurmagomedov returns to Dubai to defend PFL title against dangerous underdog Alfie Davis

PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his title against England's Alfie Davis in Dubai next February.

The return of unbeaten champion Nurmagomedov (20-0, 1 no contest) will headline the third huge event staged in the emirate by the PFL on Saturday, February 7, at Coca-Cola Arena.

His challenger at PFL: Road to Dubai will be England's Davis, known as 'the Axe Man', who has amassed a 20-5-1 record and earned his shot by winning the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament.

“PFL: Road to Dubai is set to be a spectacular event, and we can’t wait for what’s to come at the Coca-Cola Arena on 7 February,” said PFL CEO John Martin.

“Usman Nurmagomedov is an undefeated and dominant superstar who will mark his third appearance as the headliner in Dubai, but this time a fresh challenge awaits him in the opposite corner.

“Alfie Davis continually defies the odds, and will look to do it once more on the biggest stage. Get your tickets now, we will make this the biggest card in Dubai to date.”

Nurmagomedov is coming off back-to-back wins in historic battles against Ireland’s Paul Hughes as he showcased elite MMA skills across 10 rounds, establishing himself as the division's undisputed leader.

For his victory in their October rematch, Usman also had a partisan crowd backing him at a packed Coca-Cola Arena which included his father, Abubaker.

‘PFL: Road to Dubai’. Supplied

“Amazing feeling. I feel how you support me, how you support our team,” Usman said to the Dubai crowd after claiming a unanimous decision. “I won this belt in front of my father. I'm so happy, and I dedicate this fight to him.

“We gave the Middle East, and Dubai in particular, a very big night, and I'm so happy for that.”

Undefeated in the sport and training under the guidance of his cousin, the UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman is arguably at the peak of his powers and will start as a healthy favourite.

Undeterred by his underdog label, England’s Davis soared through the PFL Lightweight World Tournament in 2025, upsetting the favoured fighter in all three of his bouts to earn the title and land $500,000 in prize money.

In the final, Davis defeated Usman’s teammate Gadzhi Rabadanov and put their camp on notice that he is not to be underestimated.

Usman Nurmagomedov, right, defeated Paul Hughes in the main event for the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National Usman Nurmagomedov beat Paul Hughes via unanimous decision at the Coca Cola Arena Usman Nurmagomedov, left, extended his record to 20-0 with his win over Paul Hughes in Dubai Usman Nurmagomedov was given a tough fight by Paul Hughes Usman Nurmagomedov after defeating Paul Hughes in the PFL lightweight world championship Usman Nurmagomedov after his win at the Coca Cola Arena Corey Anderson after his win over Dovlet Yagshimuradov in the co-main event Francis Ngannou at the Coca Cola Arena Florim Zendeli, right, defeated Omar El Dafrawy in their welterweight bout during PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Jarrah Al Silawi after his win over Gregory Babene in a middleweight bout Dubai-based Pouya Rahmani after defeating Slim Trabelsi via knockout in their heavyweight bout Makkasharip Zaynukov defeated John Mitchell in a lightweight bout Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dubai

Backed by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the card further cements the UAE's reputation for elite MMA.

“It is of great significance that we get to stage such high-profile athletes in Dubai,” said Eisa Sharif, Director of Events Department at the DSC.

“Not only does it get Dubai the attention of being among the top sports destinations, but also gives us the belief that we can aspire for much greater heights.”

Fans can register here until 12pm on Friday, November 21, for the presale to exclusively buy tickets, and will be granted early access for 72 hours.

General sale will then be available here from 12pm on Monday, November 24.

