UFC Freedom 250: Gaethje wins title in Trump's White House spectacle

American Justin Gaethje marked the most unique staging of a UFC event in MMA history on Sunday morning by becoming lightweight world champion after Ilia Topuria quit before the final round.

UFC Freedom 250 was held on the South Lawn of the White House, the first professional sporting event hosted at the centre of American political power in its history.

US President Donald Trump sat cageside hours after announcing his administration and Iranian officials had a peace agreement to end the four-month-old war between their countries.

Gaethje, one of the most respected and battle-tested combatants in the UFC, finally got an undisputed title wrapped around his waist after several near misses.

Topuria came off worst in most of the exchanges, although Gaethje survived a few punishing shots himself. By the end of Round 4, Topuria's face was destroyed and his eyes were swelling shut before his corner spared him anymore punishment and threw in the towel.

A victorious Gaethje celebrated with his trademark back flip off the top of the octagon, the undisputed champion at his third attempt.

“I cannot even believe it … I knew I was going to have to get through the first round, his skills are unmatched when he’s fresh," Gaethje said in his post-fight interview.

"[I knew] my durability, my tenacity, my heart will carry me through those first couple of rounds and no one can outwork me in round three – especially the championship rounds four and five.”

It was Topuria's first defeat in 18 pro fights. He came into the White House bout having shut the lights off on a succession of legends including Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Since stepping up from featherweight, the Spaniard has always looked on the smaller side for 155 pounds, and that was especially pronounced against Gaethje.

Gaethje, 37, admitted he was badly hurt by a liver shot earlier in the fight, but said he was “made for these moments … I’m the most consistent and most exciting guy that’s ever been in the cage … I’m unmatched.”

Gane: People underestimate me

Brazil's Alex Pereira, bidding to become the organisation's first three-division title-holder, came up short against Frenchman Ciryl Gane, who now holds the interim heavyweight strap and immediately called for a rematch with regular champ Tom Aspinall.

For Gane, it was also a culmination of a career of blood, sweat and tears. The Frenchman saw his hopes of winning the undisputed heavyweight title dashed in Abu Dhabi last October when an accidental eye poke meant Aspinall was unable to continue and the fight deemed a no contest.

Pereira had already cleaned out the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions and had bulked up his already considerable frame for the step up to the heavyweight division.

It proved a step too far. Gane sent Pereira to the canvas with a right jab and jumped on the fallen Brazilian, pummeling him with vicious ground and pound. Pereira somehow made it back to his feet, but he was greeted with a vicious assault before the referee waved the fight off.

“I’m really proud of myself and my team”, said Gane. “People underestimate me but my mentality is very tough.”

Gane said he wants to fight Aspinall in Paris in September, but the UFC has not indicated a return date for the Englishman after multiple surgeries as a result of Gane's eye poke at UFC 321.

Previous slide Next slide US President Donald Trump gestures as he attends UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Info

A general view of the fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane during their interim heavyweight championship bout. EPA Info

Ilia Topuria leaves after his loss to Justin Gaethje in their UFC lightweight championship bout. Reuters Info

Justin Gaethje walks past the portraits of former presidents along the Colonnade on his way to his fight with Ilia Topuria in their lightweight championship bout. Reuters Info

Fans react as they watch Ilia Topuria fight Justin Gaethje during their UFC lightweight championship bout. Reuters Info

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends the UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Info

Security personnel break up a fight between fans during UFC Freedom 250 at the UFC Fan Fest on the Ellipse near the White House. Reuters Info

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends UFC Freedom 250 held on the South Lawn of the White House. AFP Info

Fans react as Ciryl Gane defeats Alex Pereira to claim the interim UFC heavyweight championship. Reuters Info

Marines react during the UFC Freedom 250 event. The UFC spent over $60 million to stage Sunday's fight, and more than seven federal agencies "have allocated significant resources and manpower" to putting it on, according to filings in the court case, which sought unsuccessfully to stop the event. Bloomberg Info

US President Donald Trump looks on as Sean O'Malley prepares to fight Aiemann Zahabi in their bantamweight bout. Reuters Info

US Presdient Donald Trump talks to his son Barron Trump and former Sweden international footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Reuters Info

The US Air Force Thunderbirds and the US Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover. Bloomberg Info

White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff embraces US Vice President JD Vance. AFP Info

UFC chief executive Dana White and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office ahead of UFC Freedom 250. Getty Images Info

Donald Trump Jr and his partner Bettina Anderson during the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Bloomberg Info

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks with US President Donald Trump alongside First Lady Melania Trump. AFP Info

Michael Chandler warms up in the Grand Foyer of the White House before his lightweight bout against Brazil's Mauricio Ruffy. AFP Info

British boxer Tyson Fury wears a cap reading "Donald Trump for Prime Minister". Reuters Info

UFC Featherweight Diego Lopes raises his arms before facing off against Steve Garcia. EPA Info







































Trump's White House octagon

The event was part of the Trump administration's celebrations of the nation's 250th anniversary, and is a centerpiece in the president's summer of ⁠sport. It also marked his 80th birthday.

Within minutes of strolling to his seat ringside – while the Marine Corps band blasted a live rendition of ⁠AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" – Trump was posting details about the Iran deal on social media, and speaking by phone with journalists.

Some of the victorious fighters greeted Trump after their bouts. American fighter Bo Nickal followed his knockout victory by climbing over the cage fence to shake Trump's ​hand. The president clasped the pugilist's red gloves and slapped his sweaty shoulder in congratulations.

"This is unbelievable," Nickal said afterward, gesturing towards Trump in a post-match interview. "It takes such a special person to be able to have the balls to do something like this."

The temporary venue nicknamed "The Claw", 20 rows deep on all sides and featuring supports rising higher than the White House roof, provided the setting for Sunday's bouts.

Tickets were not sold publicly. The White House recruited military personnel to fill some of the 4,000 seats in the ​arena. Other tickets were controlled by ‌the Trump administration. UFC reportedly offered others to guests paying more than $1 million.

Trump, whose occasional involvement with mixed martial arts goes back decades, is close with UFC chief executive Dana White and the Ellison family, whose Paramount has a $7.7 billion deal to air UFC ​fights until 2033.