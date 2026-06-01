Magomed Ankalaev v Khalil Rountree to headline UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev will face Khalil Rountree Jr in the headline bout when UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi in July.

Top-ranked Ankalaev returns to the octagon for the first time since dropping his title to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October.

The Dagestani, 33, had been on a seven-year unbeaten run in the UFC prior to that defeat, which included winning the light-heavyweight belt from Pereira at UFC 313.

Ankalaev knows the UAE capital well. He has fought on these shores three times, beating Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254 and Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267. His fight against Johnny Walker at UFC 294 was declared a no contest.

Victory over Rountree in Abu Dhabi would put Ankalaev (21-2-1) next in line for another shot at the title, currently held by New Zealander Carlos Ulberg.

American fighter Rountree (15-7-1NC) enters as an underdog, but has big-fight experience having shared the cage with champions Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, with his biggest victory coming over former title-holder Jamahal Hill in Baku last June.

The co-main event features another Dagestani, Usman Nurmagomedov, taking on David Martinez at bantamweight.

Nurmagomedov impressed on his last visit to Abu Dhabi, dominating Mario Bautista over three rounds at UFC 321.

The No 2-ranked Russian followed that up with another impressive win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324 in January.

Martinez (14-1) of Mexico represents another stepping stone for Nurmagomedov to put himself back in title contention, with Petr Yan now the champion having dethroned Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323 in December.

In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the world's lead MMA promotion returns to Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, July 25.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm UAE time on Wednesday via www.ticketmaster.ae. Early access to tickets will be available from 11am on Tuesday for those who registered their interest.