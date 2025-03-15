Vida Dubai Mall review: A stylish and affordable stay in the city's beating heart

Having done the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/burj-khalifa/" target="_blank">Burj Khalifa</a>'s At The Top viewing experience and visited the landmark's various restaurants and bars over the years, I'm of the (perhaps unpopular) opinion that the world's tallest building is best experienced from the outside. Don't get me wrong, I've had a perfectly lovely time on each time I've been inside Burj Khalifa. But it's a neck-straining sight to be marvelled at, especially with its lights-and-music spectacle come nightfall. It's a view I'm reminded of as my guest and I draw back the curtains in our Vida Dubai Mall hotel room. It's dusk and the tower twinkles alongside many of its neighbouring buildings, including my hotel's namesake landmark. Being located so close to some of the emirate's most visited tourist destinations is one of this hotel's big appeals. <i>The National </i>checks to find out what else is on offer at Vida's newest hotel. The entrance to the four-star hotel is almost directly opposite the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-mall/" target="_blank">Dubai Mall</a>'s China Town wing – a section I have yet to explore since its opening in 2023. . Upon arrival, our car is swiftly moved to parking by the valet after a warm welcome and our bags are brought to the lobby. The hotel's signature scent is noticeable as soon as we walk in and I soon spot it for sale in candle or diffuser form by the reception, seriously considering a purchase. In true Vida style, the lobby's modern interiors scream <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/05/22/quiet-luxury-home-interior-decoration-tips/" target="_blank">quiet luxury, </a>with desert tones, olive trees in supersized white stone pots and low-seated furniture. As we hand over IDs at check in, we're granted a upgrade (albeit a humble one), meaning we'll enjoy a sought-after skyline view during our stay. This is a hotel booked for its location, hence its unsubtle name. As such, the room isn't designed for lazing about all day. Instead, it's a stylishly compact space which is more than sufficient, with a sizeable wall-mounted TV, desk space and a hidden wardrobe and changing space between the bedroom area and bathroom. In keeping with the practical overindulgence theme, there's a shower instead of a tub in the bathroom. The Grown Alchemist toiletries and the super soft bathrobes are nice touches. The view is stunning and the cool tones and modern design makes for a soothing, fresh feel. Our first meal is lunch in the sixth-floor restaurant Flo, where we indulge as we wait for the sun to make a reappearance from behind a nearby skyscraper. Its menu has salads, sandwiches and burgers, ideal for filling up without too much fanfare. I try the fruity summer breeze salad (Dh65) alongside a falafel wrap (Dh62) – the bread has been toasted for extra bite – and crispy fries. It's a generous portion and exceeds my expectations: simple food done right. The restaurant is a relaxed space to eat, enjoy coffee or even just pull up a book or laptop for an hour or two. At dinner, we head to Origins restaurant, the hotel brand's signature eatery, and sit outside facing the street to absorb the downtown buzz. Accompanied by a fresh bread basket, I have the hearty pumpkin coconut curry (Dh78), served with rice, while my guest tries the spicy linguine (Dh85). We take our time savouring the filling meal watching the world go by. We head to Origins again for breakfast, this time sitting inside in a cosy nook surrounded by ornamental vases and coffee table books. Still full from the day before, I manage only little bites from the buffet, which includes plenty of cereal, pastry, Arabic favourites and cold cuts options – although I am impressed by the made-to-order breakfast menu, which includes several vegan options such as the chia pudding (Dh55) and stir-fried tofu tartine (Dh65). During our stay, I enjoy the laid-back vibes and the chic modern interiors, making this an ideal spot for relaxing with a book by the pool, getting some work done in the lobby or catching up with friends within the restaurants. Although it is a far cry from a party hotel, we're aware things are lower-key than they might usually be since we are visiting during<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank"> Ramadan</a>. There's also a 24-hour gym, an expansive terrace area, which hosted iftar meals during our visit and can also be used for weddings, and a children's club. This hotel is a good option for those visiting Dubai Mall and its attractions. Admittedly, there are a handful of hotels in the area, but not many that are both elegant and affordable, let alone actually connected to the mall. Despite staying during the tail-end of winter, when residents try to maximise time enjoyed outside before the sweltering heat kicks in, we still spend all our time away from the hotel in the mall. We explore China Town, which has lots of foodie spots, surprisingly affordable spas, cool beauty shops and more. We also take a peak at the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/02/08/house-of-hype-review-physical-video-game/" target="_blank"> new House of Hype</a>; watch people show off their skills at the ice rink; shark-spot at the aquarium; and fill up our buckets at the sweet shop before heading back to sit outside the hotel for our evening dinner. Beyond the mall, there are also many restaurants that surround the area. For a change of scene, the art laden streets of City Walk are just five minutes' drive away. A walk along the Dubai Creek towards the more historic area of Dubai is another option. The Dubai Opera and Coca Cola Arena are both nearby. I have visited several Vidas in the UAE, both for a staycation and a quiet work spot, and have come to expect laid-back, invigorating charm. The same applies to the service. But one of the highs of this visit was the friendly and helpful staff member Kripesh, who we enjoyed chatting to throughout our stay. Late on a Sunday night during Ramadan after iftar, there's a lack of atmosphere during dinner inside the restaurant. We'll have to return post-Eid to get a real feel. If you want to chill poolside, make sure to check the best time to catch the sun. On the sixth floor and surrounded by other sky-high buildings, there are stretches throughout the day, especially during the cooler season, when it's more of a shaded, windy corner of the hotel. During our lunchtime visit, we're told to come back at 2.20pm, so take a leisurely lunch to return a glorious afternoon in the heat. In the heart of the city, without burning a hole in one's pocket, this is the ideal spot for those who plan to be out and about while visiting Dubai and return to a serene spot. It would especially suit business and solo travellers, or couples who want to explore. Rooms at Vida Dubai Mall start at Dh600, depending on the season. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout time is at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>