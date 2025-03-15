Burj Khalifa can be seen from the pool at Vida Dubai Mall. Photo: Vida Hotels
Vida Dubai Mall review: A stylish and affordable stay in the city's beating heart

With top attractions within walking distance, Dubai hotel is ideal spot for exploring

Hayley Kadrou
March 15, 2025