Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai's newest family-friendly getaway — Hotel Insider

One of Dubai’s newest hotels celebrated its opening with a launch party on Friday.

The five-star Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach hosted an evening of celebration and entertainment, including an acrobatic balloon show set in front of the glittering Dubai Skyline.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah celebrated its official launch with a party featuring acrobatic balloon stunts. Photo: Marriott Hotels

Having opened to guests in December, the hotel was celebrating being fully operational with all 608 of its rooms and suites now available to book.

The National checked in to find out what is in store for anyone booking a room.

The welcome

Dubai’s newest five-star family resort is in one of Dubai’s most popular neighbourhoods, Palm West Beach.

Traffic can get a tad busy around this area on evenings and at weekends, but our early afternoon arrival means we cruise easily to the hotel’s valet area. Staff take the car and lead the way into the sprawling lobby where a striking wave-shaped glass sculpture sparkles above us. There are three check-in desks, including one with steps in front of it, so children can get involved in the process.

The neighbourhood

With views over the Arabian Gulf and a private beach, the hotel occupies a great location in Palm West Beach. Access to the buzzing beachfront strip is available directly from the hotel, making it an ideal location for anyone that wants to feel as if they are part of the neighbourhood. There are also bikes available to rent for exploring the surrounds further.

There’s a host of restaurants, bars, salons, shops and more within walking distance, and the hotel is in a great spot for people-watching as there’s always something going on. If, on the other hand, a serene retreat is the priority, it might not be the best location in Dubai.

The room

With 608 guest rooms and suites, there are plenty of options. We’re in a Palm Sea View room on the fifth floor, which looks out over the resort and on to the ocean. The view from our balcony at night is gorgeous, with the skyline lit up beyond the water. During the day, it feels a little overlooked by the other rooms so we don't make as much use of the outdoor space as we perhaps normally would. Rooms and suites at the end of each floor avoid this problem, with balconies facing directly out to the sea.

Ocean-inspired interiors are bright and contemporary and there's a king-size bed, sofa bed, armchair, work desk, two chests of drawers and a hallway filled with wardrobe space. Bathrooms are also spacious with huge tubs and walk-in showers, although only one sink. Lighting is easy to master — controlled via labelled touch panels and responsible features include refillable glass water bottles, no single-use plastic toiletries and separate recycling sections in the bins. There is also a pillow menu with a variety of options — although the firm pillow we request feels identical to the pillows we already have.

The soundproofing to the exterior of the hotel is excellent, with any resort noise disappearing as soon as the door is closed. The same can’t be said for the soundproofing between interconnecting rooms, though, and we’re entertained by the noise of small children at various hours of the day and night coming from the room adjacent to ours.

The service

Service is one place where there is room for improvement.

From a sluggish check-in and slow check-out, to treacle-like service at the beach club and messy bathrooms by the main swimming pool, there are some tweaks required to bring the property up to the mark of other five-star resorts nearby. It's worth noting that this doesn't apply across the resort — housekeeping was excellent, as were waiting and bar staff.

The scene

Bel Harbour Beach Club at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Antonie Robertson / The National

A bustling resort that's ideal for families, leisure travellers and those in town on business, the hotel has plenty to offer. Holidaymakers will love the 7,000 square metres of pristine beachfront and the 75-metre-long swimming pool with four in-built Jacuzzis and a swim-up bar in the centre. Children are well looked after in the complimentary kids' club, which has an indoor and outdoor play area and splash pad.

There will be plenty of choice when it comes to food and drinks, with the resort set to have 10 dining options when all of the outlets have opened. Fitness fans will love the ultra-modern design of the gym, and the Saray Spa is beautifully designed — modern yet soothing and calming. The couples' suite is also worth visiting — it has its own waterbed, colour-bathing shower and Jacuzzi.

Travellers with work to do can make use of the ample space provided in the guest rooms, or head to the M Club where there are stations and separate rooms ideal for meetings or conference calls — as well as beautiful views. There are also official meeting and event spaces, all with inspiring sea vistas.

The food

Expand Autoplay Cucina officially opens at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on January 23. All photos: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

A highlight of any stay at this resort has to be the food. A huge buffet breakfast is served in Levantera where there are more fresh juice options than we can count and a fantastic selection of pastries, each tasting as good as they look. We enjoy a casual Mexican-style lunch at Senor Pico just a few steps from the hotel beside the resort's Bel Harbour Beach. Other available options include Myami Pool Bar & Lounge, where the menu fuses American, Caribbean and Latino flavours, Above Eleven, which has a Peruvian, Japanese and New York-inspired menu and the Lobby Lounge for afternoon tea, cakes and light bites.

We enjoy a memorable dinner at Cucina, the resort's Italian restaurant. One of the most visually pleasing we’ve visited, stepping in here feels like you're being welcomed into someone's rustic and beautifully lit home for dinner. Ripe tomatoes and aged olive oil set on each table allow guests to make their own bruschetta from the piping-hot crusty bread that's served before the meal. The carpaccio di manzo (Dh90) is well presented and the taste matches the aesthetic. We share a bufalino pizza (Dh75) that's been flash-fried before baking, making for a beautifully bubbly crisp crust. The linguine vongole (Dh95) is creamy and cheesy, and just the right portion size for two. We're too full for any of the classic desserts, but are glad to have saved space for a scoop of delicious gelato (Dh15), served from the speciality gelateria next door.

Highs and lows

Dining at Cucina is a highlight of the stay. Antonie Robertson / The National

Our meal at Cucina is a major highlight, we'll definitely be heading back here for dinner, and funky rooftop bar Above Eleven feels like it could be Dubai's next 'it' place to go with its live music, stunning decor, exciting menu and some of the best rooftop views over the city.

Lows would be the sticky service points.

The insider tip

One of the longest swimming pools on Palm Jumeirah awaits at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

The sprawling swimming pool is the ideal place to while away the afternoon, but if you want a lounger right next to the water it's a good idea to get there early to reserve your spot.

If you're booking a spa treatment and have any specific health concerns, don't rely solely on filling in the consultation form as information can be missed.

The verdict

For a Dubai getaway that's perfect for families with active children, or groups seeking a fun-filled stay, the new Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah has everything you need right on site, and even more options within walking distance.

The bottom line

Stays from Dh600, excluding taxes; check-in is from 3pm and check-out is by noon; www.marriott.com.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future