Exclusive first-look: The UAE's first Marriott Resort opens in Dubai

Dubai's newest hotel has opened for overnight stays.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is welcoming guests from today, with overnight rates starting from Dh1,500.

The hotel group’s first resort in the UAE is a sprawling beachside haven that's geared towards leisure travellers.

Set on Palm West Beach, the family-friendly property is spread over 7,000 square kilometres and has more than 600 guest rooms. Making the most of its shoreline location, every room and suite has at least one private balcony and views over the Arabian Gulf.

“We are very excited for the launch and official opening today. We have been working on opening our doors for quite some time — and we cannot wait to showcase the first ever Marriott Resort in the UAE and also the 50th Marriott property in Dubai,” Gerrit Schmitt, general manager at Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah told The National.

Travellers visiting will step into the five-star resort via the Greatroom lobby — a spacious and stylish area.

All rooms have private balconies and views of the Arabian Gulf. Antonie Robertson / The National

Guestrooms have a contemporary design inspired by the ocean, and some nice little touches such as a pillow menu, mood lighting and huge bathtubs. About 80 per cent of rooms have interconnecting doors making it an ideal choice for families.

Little ones are also well looked after at the children's club, which has indoor and outdoor play areas, a pool, games room and an extensive schedule of activities and events. There's also a dedicated check-in zone for youngsters and rooms are equipped with mini-robes and slippers so they can cosy up too.

10 bars and restaurants including Dubai's first upscale Korean steakhouse

Gelateria by Cucina serves rainbow coloured ice-cream. Antonie Robertson / The National

Now open in soft launch, guests can choose from five restaurants and bars, with another five opening in 2023.

The current selection includes rustic Italian spot Cucina, which also has its own ice cream parlour at Gelateria by Cucina; super spacious all-day dining venue Levantera, which has a boho aesthetic and a menu influenced by the Mediterranean and a separate children's buffet. The Lobby Lounge serves mouthwatering cakes, coffees and light bites. It also has a chocolate ravioli display featuring blocks of deliciously crafted chocolate, fused with local ingredients and presented under glass domes.

Outside, Myami Pool Bar & Lounge elevates poolside eats with a menu fusing American, Caribbean, and Latino flavours, plus mixologists serving drinks inspired by South Beach Miami. Beach casual Mexican dining is also available on Marriott's beach at Senor Pico at West Palm Beach.

When fully operational, the hotel will have 10 on-site restaurants and bars including Bal Harbour Beach, which offers marina views, and Above Eleven, which originated in Bangkok and serves a Peruvian, Japanese, New York-inspired menu in an open-air rooftop location.

Next year, Smoki Moto Dubai, the first high-end Korean steakhouse in the city will be launched, as well as another restaurant, which is yet to be revealed.

Travellers lucky enough to be staying in a club room have access to Marriott's M Club. This 24-hour lounge serves complimentary drinks and snacks, afternoon tea and breakfast for guests who prefer a more intimate dining experience. It also has handy meeting rooms, ideal if you need to take a Zoom call while on a trip.

The Saray Spa is still in development, with travellers having to wait until 2023 to experience the Middle Eastern-inspired spa. We are told it will be worth the wait, with new modern therapies being added to the spa brand's tried-and-tested traditional treatments, including the Saray Hammam, an elevated experience of the traditional cleansing ritual. Until it opens, guests can enjoy massages and other services in the comfort of their room.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah's 24-hour gym also have views of the ocean. Antonie Robertson / The National

Fitness fans can work out at the 24-hour fitness suite, which looks over the sea and has views to keep even the least dedicated runner on their treadmill.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is the latest addition to Palm West Beach, which has also recently welcomed Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah.