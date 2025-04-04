Prices start from Dh600 at this laid-back Dubai Creek-side hotel. Photo: Vida Hotels
Vida Creek Beach review: Where Art Deco minimalism meets Dubai's historic heart

This staycation spot in one of the oldest areas of the emirate has perfected a simple, modern style

Hayley Kadrou
April 04, 2025