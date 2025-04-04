Vida Creek Beach review: Where Art Deco minimalism meets Dubai's historic heart

With about 800 hotels to choose from in Dubai, where to stay is a decision worth mulling over. There are home-grown brands – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/07/burj-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank">Jumeirah Group</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/06/28/five-palm-jumeirah-the-dubai-resort-where-the-party-never-stops-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">Five Hotels</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/02/25/jvcs-the-first-collection-in-dubai-is-a-playful-place-to-stay-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">The First Collection</a> – and the international power hotels from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/mandarin-oriental-jumeira-dubai-opens-its-doors-1.827092" target="_blank">Mandarin Oriental</a> to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2022/12/09/hilton-dubai-palm-jumeirah-offers-ocean-views-and-foodie-delights-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">Hilton.</a> That's before even considering <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/home-garden/2024/03/29/airbnb-host-experience/" target="_blank">Airbnb</a>. Whittling it down to an area that appeals is a good start, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-creek/" target="_blank">Dubai Creek</a> is a key location in the emirate's history, the dividing line between the Bur Dubai and Deira areas, which together are known as Old Dubai. Vida Creek Beach hotel is a newer addition to the waterfront, having opened in late 2023. For staycations and holidaymakers looking to sleep waterside, here's what to expect if Vida Creek Beach is your one-in-800-ish. Grandeur is a common feature of Dubai hotels, so stepping into this hotel lobby is refreshing. The Art Deco design is soft and minimal. Corners are smoothed with curved sofas and rounded coffee tables, and the hotel entrance features giant archways. The colours are neutral with earthy pops of peach, mauve and sand. Checking in is quick and simple, and we find our own way to our second-floor room. We only have weekender bags, so it is no trouble at all. We head to our deluxe king room, which is an effortless continuation of the lobby aesthetics. An arched floor lamp emits orange light<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/world-sleep-day-how-your-home-lighting-can-help-ensure-a-good-night-s-sleep-1.1187011" target="_blank">,</a> there are pale wood wardrobes and marble surfaces against stone-hued walls, and not a boxy, right-angled piece of furniture in sight. Although we travel light for only one night, there is plenty of storage. Luggage won't be in the way, with a rack by the door, alongside adequate wardrobe space. There is a king-size bed, bedside tables, desk, chair, mini fridge, TV and mirror. The art throughout the room adds darker tones but is in keeping with the general aesthetic. While there is no tub to soak in, there is a power shower in the bathroom, which doesn't feel cramped. The balcony is a highlight, with two chairs and a table overlooking the hotel's pool and lagoon facilities. Vida Creek Beach is low-key, but that doesn't mean it isn't friendly. The staff are welcoming but not bombarding. If you like hotel staff to wait on you hand and foot, this may not be for you. Sitting by the pool, service is a little slow for food and drink, with the main bar on the lower level. It takes about 30 minutes for a waiter to come and take orders, and equally as long to receive them, although we get the feeling the team is a little short-staffed that day. Alternatively, it's easy enough to make our way down to order directly, but we're too relaxed in the chilled setting, and in no hurry. Unlike at the family-centric artificial beach-like lagoon area, we're joined at the pool by other adults likewise lounging quietly on sun beds. Throughout the stay, every staff member, from the lobby to the courtyard restaurant, is smiley and welcoming. Already won over by the airy, soothing interior design of the lobby, we fall for the calming look and feel of Vida Creek Beach that follows us wherever we wander. During our one-night stay, we spend most of our time enjoying the pool and lagoon facilities. The clear waters teamed with areas of greenery create an in-nature feel, despite being in the depths of the city. The crowd is diverse: families, friends, couples and solo sunbathers, yet they share the common goal of laid-back weekend leisure. The vibe is the same at dinner time, as we head to the spacious courtyard which is equipped for people to watch a football match (with no hint of sports bar exuberance), enjoy a drink, have their heads down in their laptops with a coffee, or enjoy a full meal, as we did. Our evening is spent in the hotel’s main restaurant, The Courtyard, which serves modern Mediterranean and Arabic dishes. Not very hungry after poolside snacks of fruit and ice cream, between two, we order lamb kebab skewers (Dh115) flavoured with sumac and onion and served with French fries and tahini sauce; a Vida salad (Dh75) which consists of gem lettuce, baby spinach, avocado, mango and papaya; and crispy falafels (Dh55) served with fresh bread and a side of hummus. We take our time to eat as we sip refreshing drink mixes, simply enjoying the atmosphere. Breakfast the following day is an impressive display in the Origins cafe, the Vida brand's signature restaurant. It provides everything from pastries to cooked breakfast items. Made-to-order menu options include eggs Benedict and eggs Florentine, avocado toast, chai porridge and acai bowls. Dubai Creek is one of the emirate's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/05/06/timeframe-how-dubai-creek-has-changed-in-55-years-or-not/" target="_blank">historic neighbourhoods</a>. The Creek is a great place for walking and was a vital hub for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/05/03/old-images-recall-the-golden-age-of-abu-dhabi-pearl-diving/" target="_blank">pearl diving</a>, which was once at the heart of the region's prosperity. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is on the hotel's doorstep if you fancy flamingo spotting, while Dubai Design District – home to restaurants and galleries – is a short drive away. It's worth a trip to get a glimpse at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/02/25/timeframe-al-fahidi-fort-is-the-oldest-symbol-of-culture-in-dubai/" target="_blank">Al Fahidi Fort,</a> home to Dubai Museum, although it is currently closed for renovation and a drive away from the hotel. It is the oldest building in the city, dating from the 1700s. Visit Al Seef to dine, with plenty of restaurants along the creek front, including those serving traditional Emirati cuisine such as Al Fanar. The Courtyard was an unexpected high. Sure, it's not one of those fancy, formal or Michelin-starred restaurants often found in UAE hotels, but it's also a far cry from just a functional space to grab a bite. Instead, it is a warm, relaxed area for hotel guests to unwind, be it over bites, drinks or shisha. The limited service by the pool was perhaps the only inconvenience of the weekend – or a well-needed humbling over one's own laziness. Stay here if you want easy access to Downtown Dubai's must-visits but without feeling in the thick of it all. Make time to visit the surrounding historical sites, which are well worth exploring whether you're a resident or a tourist. Room-only prices start from Dh600; check-in is from 3pm, checkout is until 12pm. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>