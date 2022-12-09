Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers ocean views and foodie delights - Hotel Insider

Dubai's Palm West Beach has seen a flurry of activity in recent months including the opening of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The waterfront five-star hotel welcomed guests in August and has 608 guest rooms, 10 on-site restaurants and bars and a 65-metre-long swimming pool overlooking the ocean.

The National checked in to find out what to expect from a stay at the shoreline hotel.

The welcome

The contrast between the chaos of the bustling city outside and the calmness that greets you when you step inside Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is as stark as the city's skyline, especially after the 15-minute challenge of attempting to perform a simple U-turn at a busy junction to get into the hotel. Thankfully, it only takes a few seconds of being inside the property for the blood pressure to dissipate.

The cavernous entrance makes you feel like you have the entire lobby all to yourself, even when the hotel is busy. The decor is light and airy and the aroma of lavender and jasmine induces a much-needed calm after negotiating the Dubai traffic.

Check-in is quintessential Hilton — quick, quiet and efficient, and the upgrade to a sea-view room has me finally feeling like I'm winning.

The neighbourhood

The hotel is on prime real estate on Dubai’s Palm West Beach, meaning you’re never more than a walk or short drive away from some tourist hotspots as well as many beaches, cafes and bars. A stroll at nearby Al Ittihad Park is a good spot to blow off the cobwebs and there are plenty of places nearby to stop for a quick coffee, while the hotel itself boasts some of the city’s best nightlife.

The Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers spectacular views of the city at any time of day. And while construction is always a nagging concern in Dubai, nothing within eyesight or earshot is enough to spoil the serenity.

The pool is a great place to relax and enjoy fresh beverages while the views of Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf are stunning. Photo: Hilton

The room

Much like the lobby, the King deluxe room is spacious yet elegant. Everything in the hotel — from the pillows on the bed to the towels in the bathroom — are oversized, and as a 1.88-metre-tall man, that’s fine by me. The bed sheets are crisp and there’s plenty of wardrobe and drawer space. For families, connecting rooms are a bonus, as is the sofa which pulls out into a convenient additional bed.

The balcony offers stunning vistas of the Arabian Gulf, as well as a boxing event taking place on the hotel grounds during my visit. It’s more bird’s eye than ringside but makes for good viewing while enjoying a few sundowners.

The bathroom’s black marble finish is so sleek and stylish that I'm almost reluctant to use it for fear of spoiling its opulence. Ironically, for a hotel where everything is oversized, the bathtub may be the only thing that's been designed on an ordinary scale.

Much like the lobby, the King deluxe room with balcony is spacious yet elegantly decked out. Be sure to ask for a sea view. Photo: Hilton

The service

The staff are very attentive and friendly. One member of staff goes out of her way to direct us towards the hotel pool while carrying a hot plate of food and when we decide to move inside during breakfast having been bothered by one pesky fly too many in the outdoor area, it is all hands on deck.

The scene

The main pool has the swim-up Zing Beach Bar stationed right in the middle. Photo: Hilton

This five-star hotel has plenty on offer to keep guests from wanting to leave. The gym offers stunning views of Dubai Marina and there are separate spa areas for men and women, as well as couples’ treatment rooms.

The main pool is long, but not ideal for those wanting to get their morning lengths in due to the swim-up Zing Beach Bar stationed right in the middle of it. The bar offers an extensive range of drinks and a happy hour from 3pm to 5pm.

The hotel also has a kids’ pool adjacent to the main one as well as a Pirates Kids Club with an impressive wooden sloop indoor play area, plus a shaded outdoor space to keep little ones entertained.

Travellers wanting to book a day out at one of Dubai’s infinite attractions can do so at the travel kiosk in the foyer while those wanting to get away from it all can simply enjoy the sparkling blue waters of the hotel’s private beach.

The food

Claw BBQ at Hilton Palm Jumeirah is popular with Dubai’s partygoers. Antonie Robertson / The National

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is a food lover’s paradise, housing 10 on-site food and drink venues. Cuisines range from pub grub at Factory by McGettigan's to tantalising teasers at the sprawling Tahitian Village, while all-day dining at Mowsem features live stations and buffet spreads offering mouth-watering delicacies.

Read more First Look: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah opens on Palm West Beach

Jones the Grocer, on the beach, is a favourite among residents and Claw BBQ is popular with Dubai’s partygoers, including those who think they can master its mechanical bull.

As we wanted to watch the World Cup matches, we opt to dine at Factory by McGettigan’s. The food is delicious and watching the games is an enjoyable experience with more hardcore football fans preferring to watch in the garden area, leaving us to enjoy the confines of Factory's indoor industrial chic. The menu boasts that there's a plate for every taste and what I fancy is stodge (or substance, as the menu says).

We opt for the braised short ribs (Dh125) with veal jus, green beans, truffle mash and crispy onion. I’d been salivating over a picture of this very dish on my phone all day long and it more than lived up to expectations. The meat was succulent with just the right combination of flavours. I was stuffed but could have happily tackled more.

Highs and lows

The room is ridiculously comfortable, the mood is tranquil and the pool is a great place to unwind. There is plenty to keep the entire family entertained and the hotel has a great array of restaurants and bars. Late checkout is also a bonus.

On the other side, it’s not cheap. Drinks at the beach bar are expensive and happy hour choices are limited. The competing noise levels of music from the different hangouts can also be mildly distracting.

The insider tip

Definitely book a room with a sea view. As pretty as the neighbourhood is, there’s something about staring out to sea that can’t be beaten.

The verdict

In a city that already has plenty of five-star hotels, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah can more than hold its own thanks to having plenty to do, a great selection of places to eat and drink and classic Hilton hospitality guaranteed.

The bottom line

Room rates start from Dh487, excluding taxes for a King guest room in low season, rising to over Dh1,200 in high season. If you really want to splash out, the imperial suite costs Dh24,745, excluding taxes.

Check-in is from 3pm and standard checkout is at noon; www.hilton.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel