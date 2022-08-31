First Look: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah opens on Palm West Beach

Dubai's newest hotel has now opened for overnight stays.

The waterfront five-star Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is welcoming guests from Wednesday.

Located on one of Dubai’s most popular tourist destinations, Palm Jumeirah, the hotel is a sprawling family-friendly property with 608 guestrooms, 10 on-site restaurants and bars and an impressive 65-metre long swimming pool overlooking the ocean.

Making the most of its location on a private shoreline, all rooms come with balconies to ensure guests have views over the Palm Crescent, Ain Dubai and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Guests checking into Dubai’s newest hotel can enjoy all-day dining concept Mowsem, which means seasons in Arabic. The airy restaurant, which can seat more than 300 guests, has views out on to the ocean and features sculptural coral-inspired artwork.

The five-star waterfront family-friendly resort is open for overnight stays. Photo: Hilton

SocialBee Lobby Lounge welcomes visitors into the hotel and serves a variety of teas, coffees, snacks and afternoon tea. This sprawling space is managing director's Andreas Searty's favourite part of the hotel, because it gives a very valid “feeling of openness and space” he tells The National during our sneak peek.

Keep an eye out for the "bee" references throughout this area — from the cakes created from the nectar sourced locally in Hatta, to the honeycomb-shaped plant pots around the periphery. As night falls, SocialBee transforms into an evening hub with drinks served alongside live music from a grand piano.

Stepping outside, the hotel’s 65-metre long, palm-lined swimming pool makes quite an impression. Jacuzzi-style corners, private cabanas and one of the longest swim-up bars we’ve seen, ensure this will be one of Dubai’s new hotspots for soaking up the sunshine.

Beyond the pool, a private beach club is taking shape, and is set to launch in the cooler months. Australian gourmet favourite Jones The Grocer is also on-site and is currently being extended out on to the hotel’s shoreline.

Inside the hotel’s Dh23,000 Imperial Suite

The Imperial Suite comes with skyline views and a balcony jacuzzi. Photo: Hilton

With more than 600 keys, the hotel offers a variety of accommodation options including 54 suites and 82 executive rooms, each of which comes with access to a sleek executive lounge where complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening drinks and canapes are served daily, alongside impressive skyline views.

For an ultra luxurious stay, the hotel's soon-to-open Imperial Suite comes with a sea-view wrap-around terrace and bar, a whirlpool and private sauna and access to the executive lounge. Sleeping up to six people, stays in this spectacular suite cost from Dh23,750 a night.

Eforea Spa at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Hilton

Relaxation comes courtesy of Eforea Spa, Hilton’s second five-star wellness destination in the UAE, following the brand’s inaugural launch at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Treatment rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows so guests can enjoy Dubai skyline views pre or post-treatment. The male and female spa facilities are something special — with paving stones set in what appears to be a sparkling sea of crystals, all beautifully catching the light.

While the adults unwind, children will have a blast at the Pirates Kids Club where there’s a covered shallow pool, an outdoor playground and a huge indoor play area in the guise of an oversized pirate ship — complete with crawling tunnels, slides, climbing steps and more.

Coming soon: McGettigan's, Claw BBQ and a Tahitian Village

Claw BBQ will open in September at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Antonie Robertson / The National

And there’s more to come.

From next week, Factory Bar + Kitchen by McGettigan's will open with an upscale twist on the popular Irish bar.

“McGettigan's is known to everybody, I don't need to highlight what it is but it's a different concept with the look and feel of a factory,” says Searty.

The new concept is being kept under wraps at the moment, but with a central stage, aged-barrel wall features, potted plants and an entire array of paraphernalia on display, including old typewriters, flat irons and more, it's set to be the Palm's new place to go for sports, live music and more.

A week later, Claw BBQ will join the fold, offering family-friendly American-style bistro dining on the first floor. The restaurant will feature a mechanical bull, pool table, arcade games and a working jukebox, plus an outdoor terrace for more sea views.

Trader Vic's is due to launch in October, offering guests its popular mixed drinks and Polynesian-style menu served alongside island-inspired visuals. Out by the pool, the brand will also launch Tahitian Village by Trader Vic's — a new concept in the UAE that brings together great food, sea views, island vibes and Tahitian thatch structures.

Barfly by Buddha Bar is launching later this year at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Antonie Robertson / The National

Joining the party in November is BarFly by Buddha Bar. The capacious restaurant features a mystic lounge concept with Asian bites, live music and an extensive terrace that looks directly over the ocean.

It's not the first time that Hilton has unveiled such a set-up. The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is already home to a McGettigan's and a Trader Vic's outlet, while Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island has an on-site Claw BBQ. For Searty, it's a recipe that works.

“These restaurants are good and we want to complement each other and we want people who stay with us to get that experience in the hotel itself. And we believe that our destination at the Palm West Beach is going to be complimenting all the restaurants we have.”

A team of more than 60 nationalities

The team at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is made up of more than 60 nationalities. Antonie Robertson / The National

With a highly trained Hilton staff of more than 700 representing 60 nationalities, one of the most diverse in the industry, the hotel also has an even 50/50 split between men and women.

And the team at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah have been trained to make sure every stay there is a special one.

“Perhaps a couple are having their wedding anniversary, and that's the reason they're coming all the way to Dubai. We will recognise this and focus on making some unique experiences around that. We tailor each stay to the individual guest”.