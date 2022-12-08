When do the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals start and how to watch live in UAE?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is down to the final eight teams and it has been an exhilarating tournament so far.

Portugal and Brazil stormed into the last eight with commanding 6-1 and 4-1 victories respectively, while England and France proved too good for their respective opponents in Senegal and Australia.

There was a dream full World Cup debut for Goncalo Ramos, who smashed a hat-trick against Switzerland, with Cristiano Ronaldo relegated to the bench.

Equally amazing was Morocco becoming only the fourth African country and first Arab nation to reach the quarter-finals after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout, with Achraf Hakimi converting the decisive spot kick with a “Panenka”.

Gareth Southgate's England have impressed so far but run into the unstoppable Kylian Mbappe and his French teammates in the quarter-finals. Mbappe is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals.

Croatia too face an uphill battle in their quarter-final against Brazil after the five-time champions thrashed South Korea 4-1. The South Americans are close to fielding a full-strength team after a number of injury problems; talisman Neymar and key defender Danilo returned against South Korea after missing two games due to ankle problems.

Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring Portugal's fifth goal and his hat-trick in the 6-1 Round of 16 win against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on December 6, 2022. PA

World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Croatia v Brazil, 6pm local time (7pm UAE), Education City Stadium

Netherlands v Argentina 10 pm (11pm UAE), Lusail Stadium

Saturday, December 10

Morocco v Portugal (7pm), Al Thumama Stadium

England v France (11pm), Al Bayt Stadium

Where to watch matches in the UAE?

The World Cup 2022 is being shown live on beIN Sports. Those interested in having a bit more fun and a taste of the outdoors while watching the games have many options to select from.

In Abu Dhabi, you can catch all the live action while enjoying the sights and sounds of Emirates Palace's fan zone at Oriental Cafe. Or head out to VOX Cinemas for live screening of the games. There is a place to suit your needs all across Abu Dhabi this World Cup season.

Dubai is full of happening football spots as well. There is the excellent ambience at Expo City, JBR Football Village, City Centre Mirdif Stadium, and many more such venues.