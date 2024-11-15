Shangri-La Bosphorus hotel review: Why staying off the tourist hotspot trail pays off in Istanbul

Symbolically and literally,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/istanbul/" target="_blank"> Istanbul</a> has long been known as a destination that brings together east and west. And it's a phrase also attached to the Shangri-La hotel brand. So, it is rather fitting that I'm checking into the Shangri-La Bosphorus for a long weekend exploring one of the world's most<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/22/istanbul-turkey-travel/" target="_blank"> intriguing cities</a>. A little further from the city's most popular tourist attractions – Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, The Grand Bazaar, Basilica Cistern, which all have hotels aplenty within walking distance – here's what's in store instead at Shangri-La Bosphorus. Arriving on foot, we hand over our bags for scanning and pass through a metal detector into the hotel. It is not quite an airport security operation, but is apparently routine in many of Istanbul's luxury hotels. Things lighten up when we're inside, welcomed into a bright, airy lobby. Despite arriving half a day early due to flight changes, our room is ready. As my friend and I are escorted to our room in a glass lift, we're told how the hotel has been open for 13 years but that the building originally functioned as a tobacco warehouse and dates back to the 1930s. It is hard to imagine as our eyes clock the giant chandelier, made with thousands of pieces of antique crystal from the Czech Republic, draping through three hotel storeys. We stay in the Premium Bosphorus Room, which provides up-close views of the famous waters. Any closer and we'd be cruising. While we wouldn't exchange it for a street view, our floor-to-ceiling window is directly opposite the ferry station, often at eye level with the multistorey vessels. A few steps in, wardrobes with adequate space, fluffy robes and slippers await on our left and there's a marble-clad bathroom to the right. Inside, there is a king-size bed with a pillow menu available and a bench at the foot; a two-seat sofa and a coffee table, where a spread of fruit, nuts and baklava is left for us to enjoy the following morning; a sizeable desk and chair; and a wall-mounted TV. The modern decor has soothing cool tones and plush fabrics, offering a subtle sense of luxury. The sizeable marble bathtub, lined with Acqua di Parma toiletries, is a standout feature and comes with a mirror-embedded television and heated floors. We spend the initial part of our stay in Sultanahmet, which offers easy access to the city’s most recognisable mosques, markets and more. Travelling to the Besiktas District, where the Shangri-La Bosphorus is located, involves a 15-minute tram ride, followed by a 15-minute walk. While it's commuting distance from Istanbul's famous landmarks, there are perks to being on this side of town. For one, it's noticeably more affordable for meals and makes for more authentic nightlife. The hotel's front entrance sits between Dolmabahce Palace and the Navy Museum on one side of the street, and restaurants, coffee shops and bars are on the other. The Bosphorus-facing side is steps away from Besiktas ferry port, a quick route to the Asian side of the city. The hotel is also about a 35-40 minute drive from both Istanbul Airport and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. Over 1,000 unique pieces of art and artefacts are dotted around the hotel: some tucked away in rooms and corridors, others unmissable as we walk around. A particularly striking piece is the 18-metre silk painting that was commissioned to depict the mythical land of Shangri-La from James Hilton's novel<i> Lost Horizon</i>. It inspired the hotel chain's moniker, and guests can expect a copy of the book on their bedside table. Art observing aside, time can also be spent relaxing at the Chi Spa with spa facilities and treatments or within the health club, complete with ample gym space, a pool and a large jacuzzi. Tutorials in local treasures such as Turkish coffee and baklava making are also hosted in the hotel. We dine at Ist Too both for breakfast and dinner during our stay. The breakfast spread is vast, with tables for bread and pastries including traditional Turkish Simit, meats and cheeses, olives and salads, fresh fruits and a gluten-free table – everything to tailor-make a Turkish breakfast. The menu also offers local specialities Menemen, scrambled eggs cooked in spiced tomato sauce, and sunny-side-up eggs with sumac. As we sit for dinner, we're handed olives and roasted nuts to nibble on before we scan the menu. Once studied, my friend opts for the Turkish meze platter (Dh84) complete with marinated bonito, hummus, stuffed vine leaves, feta cheese, wheat and tomato paste, aubergine, yoghurt and olive oil. I opt for vegan sushi rolls (450 lira) and we share spiced edamame (160 lira) and truffle fries (350 lira). While it was great to see some vegan sushi options, a few additional options wouldn't go a miss for guests who are dining in the restaurant more than once. Alongside an array of drinks, we're genuinely surprised when the bill comes through at just over 5,000 lira, including service. Considering how much we pay for meals in drop-in lunch spots close to the main attractions, it's very reasonable. Not only is the view great, but being so centrally located on the Bosphorus is a huge bonus, and a great spot for a lively evening out. The hotel is also a popular wedding venue, which we discovered when we went to use the spa and found it was closed off for private functions for the most of the day. If you appreciate art and design, take the time to wander through the hotel and drink in the paintings, sculptures and interior design. Ask for a tour if you want the lowdown on their origins. For a luxurious stay that's a little away from the tourist traps, but well connected and surrounded by lively bars and much cheaper restaurants with stunning views, the Shangri-La Bosphorus fits the bill. Room rates start at 14,660 lira or Dh1,576 per night. Check in is from 3pm and checkout at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.</i>