From reading to running, reset retreats to try around the world

In today’s world of constant connectivity and endless distractions, truly switching off can feel impossible. A reset retreat offers the ideal solution, providing the space and time to disconnect and recharge physically, mentally and energetically. In 2025, travellers are not only looking for places to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/07/what-is-digital-detox-benefits/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/07/what-is-digital-detox-benefits/">digitally detox</a> but also for experiences that fully immerse them outside of their daily routines. From soothing sleep retreats in Oman to full-body blasts in Sri Lanka, here are seven reset retreats in the Middle East and beyond. Endorsed by AC Milan, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/20/siro-dubai-hotel-review/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/20/siro-dubai-hotel-review/">Siro One Zabeel</a> is Dubai's “first fully integrated fitness and recovery hotel” where footballers go to hit reset. With biohacking at its core, the five-star establishment near Downtown Dubai is the pinnacle of science and technology, with a slick 900-square-metre Fitness Lab gym and a Recovery Lab spa bursting with cutting-edge gadgets. Upstairs, each of the 132 rooms is geared towards reset and recovery, from thermoregulated mattresses to antigravity chairs for spinal decompression. Rooms are also fitted with projectors for virtual Technogym classes, while cupboards are stuffed with workout equipment and healthy snacks spill from the minibar. Guests can take on a high-voltage blast during some electrical muscle stimulation or blow the cobwebs away with a zap of detoxifying infrared light. <i>From Dh1,233 a night, excluding taxes</i> Slowing the signs of ageing is popular with many in the UAE, but an increasing number are now turning their focus inward. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/02/21/how-long-life-longevity-experts/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/02/21/how-long-life-longevity-experts/">Longevity</a> simply means living healthier for longer, and with life expectancy rising, resetting the biological effects of ageing has never been more relevant. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/19/rosewood-abu-dhabi-hotel-review/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/19/rosewood-abu-dhabi-hotel-review/">Rosewood Abu Dhabi</a>’s 24-hour longevity and renewal retreat is a quick fix that aims to leave guests feeling centred and refreshed. The retreat starts with a 30-minute longevity consultation with a health coach, providing personalised tips for lasting vitality, followed by a 60-minute massage designed to release tension, improve circulation and enhance mobility. Guests wake up the following day to an early 45-minute session of morning yoga and breathwork, before a revitalising aromatherapy experience and a guided <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/12/14/journal-app-helps-apple-users-with-mental-and-physical-well-being/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/12/14/journal-app-helps-apple-users-with-mental-and-physical-well-being/">journaling</a> session offering a chance to reflect and set personal intentions. <i>From Dh900 per night, excluding</i><i> taxes</i> Sleep is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2023/03/15/quality-of-sleep-more-important-than-quantity-for-a-better-life-study-finds/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2023/03/15/quality-of-sleep-more-important-than-quantity-for-a-better-life-study-finds/">ultimate reset</a>. Studies show that just one night of quality sleep can improve memory, boost mood and enhance overall performance. At Six Senses Zighy Bay, guests can forget counting sheep and tot up the mountain peaks of Oman’s Musandam peninsula instead. The five-star hotel’s programme has a sleep doctor who can use data from a personal sleep tracker to prescribe bespoke yoga practices, meditation, massage and nutrition advice designed to help guests drift off to the land of nod. The programmes range from three to seven nights, and if the holistic massage and low-intensity training don’t do the trick, the Moroccan hammams, ice caves and stunning mountain views will certainly help. <i>Sleep programme from Dh3,398 per person </i> Many have sprawled out on the beach with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/06/15/best-classic-summer-reads/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/06/15/best-classic-summer-reads/">summer read</a>, but a literary retreat takes the experience to an entirely new level. Typically hosted for intimate groups of up to 12, reading retreats offer book lovers the chance to escape to shared accommodations, where a mix of optional social activities and ample reading time create the perfect environment for a literary reset. It’s a rare opportunity to read without distractions or guilt, embracing the joy of books without the weight of your to-do list. There’s no set text. Instead, guests are free to dive into whatever captures their imagination, whether that’s <i>War and Peace </i>or <i>Harry Potter</i>. The popularity of reading retreats has surged in recent years, with groups like Ladies That Lit organising trips for women from the Cotswolds to Morocco. Meanwhile, Reading Retreat, based in the UK, provides a similarly immersive experience, typically on British soil, for those looking to unwind with a book in hand. <i>Prices vary</i> Think of Sri Lanka, and it will probably involve being stretched out on a pristine beach. Not 7am alarms, intense boot camp sessions and freezing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/25/at-home-ice-bath-benefits-maintenance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/25/at-home-ice-bath-benefits-maintenance/">ice baths</a>. But for those looking to hit reset, the island offers more than just tranquil shores. Makahiya Fitness in Unawatuna is nestled among palm trees and paddy fields where daily workouts, jungle surrounds and nutritious food are a reset for both body and mind. Top-spec facilities include a rooftop yoga shala, an infinity pool overlooking the Sri Lankan jungle and a poolside restaurant offering fresh, wholesome food. Away from boot camps, Makahiya also has a gym with top-of-the-range equipment. The boutique hotel, meanwhile, hosts a maximum of 16 guests across eight plush rooms and is just ten minutes inland from Unawatuna Beach. <i>Retreat packages from Dh1,663 </i> In today’s stressful world, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/10/10/what-is-burnout-in-the-workplace-and-how-can-you-recover-from-it/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/10/10/what-is-burnout-in-the-workplace-and-how-can-you-recover-from-it/">burnout</a> is becoming increasingly common, often requiring a full reset to recover. If a few days on the sofa won’t cut it, it is worth considering <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/14/wellness-retreat-zulal-chiva-som-qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/14/wellness-retreat-zulal-chiva-som-qatar/">Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som</a>, a dedicated retreat designed to combat those heavy feelings of exhaustion and negativity. Located in Qatar’s beautiful northern coastal region, Zulal’s Stress and Burnout Recovery Retreat begins with an assessment to determine stress levels, followed by a bespoke programme that includes relaxing massage, yoga and pranayama, a nutritious eating plan and an exercise regime. Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) treatments are also available, including the Al-Batin stomach massage that aims to clear blocked energy. Offering packages over three, five or seven nights, the retreat encourages a holistic transformation that fosters a shift in mindset, daily habits and motivation. <i>Retreat package is Dh2,772 per guest, per night </i> Who doesn't need a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/06/25/dumbphones-smartphones-tech-addiction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/06/25/dumbphones-smartphones-tech-addiction/">break from their phone</a>? Yoga Retreats & More allows guests to retreat like it's 1999 in a beautifully restored 1872 vicarage in Cumbria, England. Surrounded by rolling green hills, even northern England’s grey skies can't dampen the spirits of the team, who organise regular tech-free getaways for the device-addled. Meticulously curated four-day detoxes involve twice-daily yoga sessions, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/21/sound-healing-world-meditation-day/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/21/sound-healing-world-meditation-day/">sound baths</a>, guided walks, cold water therapy and stargazing around the firepit. Shared meals, meanwhile, encourage like-minded guests to connect without distractions over a plant-based feast. With no Wi-Fi or social media in sight, this is the perfect place to disconnect, reset and rediscover the joy of living in the present moment. Retreats are held throughout the year, with single and double rooms available. <i>Prices vary </i>