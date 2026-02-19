Queen Rania wears Ferragamo to welcome German President to Jordan

King Abdullah of Jordan and his wife, Queen Rania, welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Jordan on Wednesday.
As part of a three-day visit to Lebanon and Jordan, Steinmeier concluded the trip with a meeting with the royals, including the king, queen and Jordanian crown prince Hussein.
To welcome Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, King Abdullah wore a black suit, signature light blue shirt and maroon tie. Queen Rania wore an asymmetric coat by Italian fashion house Ferragamo, featuring a dramatic wrapped collar, its grey herringbone tweed fabric ideal for staving off the Jordanian winter chill. She also carried a Hug bag by the brand and wore a pair of Sheeva pumps by Aquazzura in dark plum.
As the talks moved indoors, Queen Rania was spotted sporting an aubergine blouse by Victoria Beckham and a skirt by Jason Wu, both echoing the colour of the tie worn by the king.
The visit comes soon after Queen Rania's recent trip to India, where she was spotted in shades of olive, green and grey – showcasing her keen eye for colour.
The Jordanian royal is well known for her fashion sense and regularly dons eye-catching looks, favouring well-cut staples over fussy detailing. The Ferragamo coat, with its dramatic sweep of cloth around the torso, is typical of her style: classic with a twist.
Along with her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, Queen Rania has put Jordan firmly on the fashion map. Both choose their looks carefully, clearly aware of the power of their clothing, picking big-name international maisons, as well as smaller, regional names to shine a spotlight on traditional, heritage and emerging brands.