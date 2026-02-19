Queen Rania wears Ferragamo to welcome German President to Jordan

King Abdullah of Jordan and his wife, Queen Rania, welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Jordan on Wednesday.

As part of a three-day visit to Lebanon and Jordan, Steinmeier concluded the trip with a meeting with the royals, including the king, queen and Jordanian crown prince Hussein.

To welcome Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, King Abdullah wore a black suit, signature light blue shirt and maroon tie. Queen Rania wore an asymmetric coat by Italian fashion house Ferragamo, featuring a dramatic wrapped collar, its grey herringbone tweed fabric ideal for staving off the Jordanian winter chill. She also carried a Hug bag by the brand and wore a pair of Sheeva pumps by Aquazzura in dark plum.

Queen Rania pairs the coat with Ferragamo's Hug bag and a pair of Sheeva pumps by Aquazzura. Photo: Ferragamo Info

As the talks moved indoors, Queen Rania was spotted sporting an aubergine blouse by Victoria Beckham and a skirt by Jason Wu, both echoing the colour of the tie worn by the king.

Queen Rania sports an aubergine blouse by Victoria Beckham. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Info

The visit comes soon after Queen Rania's recent trip to India, where she was spotted in shades of olive, green and grey – showcasing her keen eye for colour.

The Jordanian royal is well known for her fashion sense and regularly dons eye-catching looks, favouring well-cut staples over fussy detailing. The Ferragamo coat, with its dramatic sweep of cloth around the torso, is typical of her style: classic with a twist.

The German First Lady and President with King Abdullah and Queen Rania in Amman. Photo: Ferragamo Info

Along with her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, Queen Rania has put Jordan firmly on the fashion map. Both choose their looks carefully, clearly aware of the power of their clothing, picking big-name international maisons, as well as smaller, regional names to shine a spotlight on traditional, heritage and emerging brands.