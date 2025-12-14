What are Queen Rania and the Jordanian royals wearing in end-of-year portrait?

Co-ordinated end-of-year portraits are a tradition for Jordan’s royal family, but the latest release is novel as it marks the first such image to feature King Abdullah II and Queen Rania as grandparents.

Queen Rania posted the photograph on her Instagram channel on Saturday and it has quickly gained traction online, perhaps as much for its familial sentiment as its fashion sensibility.

“May the bonds of family and love continue to grow in the year ahead,” Queen Rania writes in the caption.

The portrait shows the king holding Princess Amina, daughter of Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis, while Queen Rania holds the infant Princess Iman, with her parents, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, walking behind. The king and queen’s younger children, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma, complete the line-up.

The family is dressed in matching shades of blues and pistachio green.

Queen Rania sports an Oscar de la Renta butterfly-belt midi dress and Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo 105 pumps. Princess Iman wears a matching Alaia wool peplum top and maxi skirt, while Princess Salma wears an Issa London blouse with Jennifer Chamandi Lore 85 white patent pumps.

The men are dressed in crisp yet casual untucked shirts in shades of blue, and trousers in a neutral palette.

Queen Rania and the royal family’s fashion acumen regularly makes headlines. Last month, at the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, the queen wore a custom red Dolce & Gabbana dress. The piece, which had been altered into a mid-length dress from a full-length gown, featured draping at the waist.

She paired the look with a Bottega Veneta clutch and Louboutin pumps, both in white.

Princess Salma wore a black Alaia dress with a gold Fendi handbag, plus gold pumps from the trusted Jennifer Chamandi.