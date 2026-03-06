Russia and Ukraine swap 600 prisoners after second UAE-US mediation in two days

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 300 prisoners each after successful mediation efforts by the UAE and US.

It brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the warring countries to 5,955, with the UAE involved in 20 separate negotiations since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

It is also the second such swap in two days, meaning 1,000 prisoners have been freed this week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement thanking Russia and Ukraine for their co-operation and stressed that the Emirates supported all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the war.

Last month, Abu Dhabi hosted talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US. Washington and Moscow agreed to re-establish military dialogue after the high-level discussions, with lines of communication having been suspended in 2021. Reviving them is aimed at supporting peace efforts and promoting global stability.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, told the World Governments Summit in Dubai last month that the UAE was regarded as a neutral venue to host talks between Ukraine and Russia.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, we took a position to be on the side of international law,” Dr Gargash said. “But at the same time … not to take sides and to maintain relations with Ukraine and to maintain relations with Russia.

“We were criticised heavily for doing that because everyone wanted us to take sides. 'Why are you doing this? How come you are on Russia’s side?' Our argument stood. What we really want to do is we want to be helpful rather than be just a number.”

He told the summit that about 20,000 Russians and 16,000 Ukrainians lived in the UAE when the war broke out, with the Emirates taking steps such as extending visas for Ukrainians.

Dr Gargash emphasised the UAE's humanitarian work and said the mediation of prisoner swaps created “a certain positive feeling about the UAE and about it being a sort of neutral venue”.