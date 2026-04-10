Russia and Ukraine agree to Orthodox Easter ceasefire

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a 32-hour ceasefire to mark Orthodox Easter, with the pause in fighting to run from 4pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the move and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would abide by the terms.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 12.

Mr Putin ordered the Russian military to “cease combat operations in all directions for this period", the Kremlin said in a statement published late on Thursday. "We proceed on the basis that the Ukrainian side ​will follow the example of the Russian Federation."

Mr Zelenskyy made repeated calls to pause the war, but those were rejected by Moscow. "We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holiday this year and will act accordingly," he wrote on Telegram.

The truce begins on the same day that talks are to be held in Islamabad between the US and Iran. The two sides announced a ceasefire this week after 40 days of war.

Mr Putin also announced an Easter truce last year that was to run for 30 hours, but Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaching the agreement. Ukraine later offered to abide by a ceasefire of at least 30 days to allow peace talks to take place. That was rejected by Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency Tass that Mr ​Putin's ceasefire proposal had not been discussed with the US before it was announced. The deal is not linked to any ⁠efforts to resume three-way talks on a ​settlement.

Mr Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is in the US for meetings with officials from President Donald Trump's administration. Those talks are to centre on a peace deal and US-Russia economic co-operation, sources told Reuters.