Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero completes acquisition of majority stake in Gucci packaging provider

Abu Dhabi’s 2PointZero Group has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Italy's ISEM Packaging Group, entering a wide-ranging sector it expects to boost its bottom line.

2PointZero will own 60.8 per cent of Bologna-based ISEM for the transaction valued at $704 million ($191.7 million), it said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The deal is 2PointZero's sixth consumer-focused segment. Peninsula Capital and other minority investors will own the remaining 39.2 per cent.

The deal was originally signed by tech-focused holding firm Multiply Group in October, before it was merged with 2PointZero and food and agriculture investment company Ghitha the following month to form a $33 billion investment major.

ISEM, the Middle East unit of which is in Dubai, makes rigid boxes, folding cartons, backpacks and clutch bags across 11 plants spanning more than 100,000 square metres. The company's annual turnover is about €139 million ($161.4 million), according to its website.

It also has offices in France and Spain, and its clients include high-end fashion brands Gucci and Bulgari parent LVMH, and beauty brands Coty Lancaster, Kiko, L'Oreal and Puig.

ISEM's packaging portfolio includes perfumes, cosmetics, fashion, eyewear, pharma cosmetics, dietary supplements, skincare products and chocolates.

“Our entry into packaging is due to the sector continuing to deliver strong [compound annual growth] across multiple sub-segments," said Samia Bouazza, chief executive of 2PointZero Group.

“The completion of this transaction marks an important step in advancing our global growth ambitions and establishing a scalable platform in the packaging industry."

2PointZero focuses on high-growth sectors including food security, advanced energy and renewables, with plans to capitalise on demographic shifts such as the expansion of the middle class in Asia and rising demand for consumer goods.

Its full-year net profit for 2025 hit Dh3.43 billion, it reported last month, driven by a tripling of its revenue, investment gains and scaling of diversified assets.

The group is accelerating its AI-driven investment strategy as it aims for sustained double-digit growth after a merger that tripled revenue, while preparing potential divestments and expanding into critical minerals and South America, Ms Bouazza had told The National.

2PointZero Group now controls investments across sectors including utilities, renewables, natural resources, asset management, consumer brands and data services, with Dh64 billion in financial assets measured at fair value. The group’s property, plant and equipment rose to Dh8.8 billion in 2025, while goodwill and intangible assets climbed to Dh16.7 billion.

"We are well-positioned to support ISEM in accelerating its international expansion, while expanding across both primary and secondary packaging and delivering long-term returns for our shareholders," Ms Bouazza said.

Shares of 2PointZero closed 0.53 per cent up at Dh1.91 on the ADX on Thursday.