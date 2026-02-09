2PointZero bets on AI to steer double-digit growth, exits and critical minerals entry

Abu Dhabi’s 2PointZero Group is accelerating its AI-driven investment strategy as it targets sustained double-digit growth after a merger that tripled revenue, while preparing potential divestments and expanding into critical minerals and South America.

The investment group reported Dh3.43 billion ($930 million) in net profits by the end of the year attributable to owners, driven by strong revenue growth, and the consolidation of newly acquired assets and the disposal of noncore holdings.

The merger of Abu Dhabi investment vehicles including tech-focused holding company Multiply Group, food and agriculture investment firm Ghitha, and retailer Tandem in October, saw revenue triple over the year to Dh7 billion ($1.91) and total assets climbing to Dh134 billion ($36.49 billion).

Had the merger been done in January last year, said 2PointZero Group's chief executive Samia Bouazza, “we would have closed at Dh9 billion ($2.45 billion). This reflects the scale of the merger”.

“Nine billion is no joke anywhere in the world,” Ms Bouazza told The National. “We put the pro forma to show the scale of what's to come ahead.”

AI efficiency and exits

Ms Bouazza said 2PointZero Group's playbook is being driven by AI tools to execute disciplined capital deployment and remove inefficiencies.

It is giving senior management live access to operational and financial data across the group's global footprint, and without large monitoring systems.

“We can identify issues before they escalate – that’s a game changer for a business of this size,” she said. AI also provides access to live information on the operational and financial of the company's subsidiaries across 85 countries.

The company is using a proprietary enterprise platform called Pivot, or Predictive Investment, Validation and Opportunity Tool, to automate investment research and monitor subsidiaries in real time.

Speaking about how the new technology has reshaped the company's investment workflow, Ms Bouazza said that it has reduced “70 to 80 per cent” of the company's junior investment team.

The platform, developed along with International Holding Company affiliate and Nvidia-partner Aleria, uses Nvidia DGX systems and uses the Nvidia Hopper to accelerate compute power. In the case of 2PointZero Group, it allows risks and under performance to be flagged early, improving accountability and decision-making.

“I might know something about a subsidiary with Pivot before the CEO has learnt of the red flag,” said Ms Bouazza.

AI tools are also accelerating deal execution, including M&A legal reviews, by up to 60 per cent, she said.

The technology also helps reviewing parts of the company's portfolio for potential exits, she said, in line with the companies' rigorous discipline for efficiency.

“We’re not attached to any asset. We have strict metrics of returns and strategic value,” she said, adding that one or two divestment processes could be launched this year.

Before 2PointZero Group's consolidation, Multiply Group sold its shares of National Central Cooling Company known as Tabreed with equity value of Dh3.87 billion ($1.1 billion) in October, in a move the company said would enhance its capacity to redeploy capital into new and existing verticals.

New pillars: Critical minerals and South America

Mining is emerging as a major strategic priority, particularly in critical minerals required for renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicles and data centres.

“Via our subsidiary IRH (International Resources Holding), we’re really focusing on upstream resources that produce essential commodities,” Ms Bouazza said, highlighting copper, zinc, nickel and iron ore.

2PointZero Group is looking at Central Asia where it operates already but also South America as a new priority region, she added.

“All of South America is really very rich,” she said, citing strong reserves and attractive returns across copper, lithium and gold.

When it comes to Venezuela, mineral reserve data is scarce, but it's reported to hold an estimated 74.98 million ounces of gold that equals about 2,343 tonnes in the ground according to S&P Global. This is compared to 8,3133 tonnes in the US, and 3,350 tonnes in Germany, it added.

The 2PointZero group CEO said the company is interested in Venezuela but is proceeding cautiously.

“We haven't looked at it”, she said. “We haven't seen the opportunity we needed to see,” she added, citing opportunities with the highest returns.

That includes Chile, with the largest copper reserves in Latin America estimated at 190 million metric tonnes and forms the Lithium Triangle with Argentina and Bolivia. The triangle refers to a region in South America including the three countries, which hold one of the world’s largest concentrations of lithium resources, which is essential for batteries used in electric vehicles.

“You have to see where geopolitics and economics and ease of doing business intersect with a public company, and we’re very conservative in how we deploy every dirham,” said Ms Bouazza.

High-growth Asia, cash efficient Europe, and consumer-engine US

Asia remains central to 2PointZero’s long-term growth strategy, spanning consumer sectors, food, agriculture, mining and renewable energy.

The group is developing large-scale renewable energy projects in India with the Adani Group, alongside new consumer investments.

It is also targeting the continent's fast rising middle class, with Ms Bouazza highlighting the growth of consumer spending she plans to capitalise on.

“You can’t limit Asia to a sector,” Ms Bouazza said. “You see 80 per cent of consumer spend added globally coming from Asia … China, India, Singapore, Vietnam.”

While Asia and South America represent key growth frontiers, the group continues to deepen its footprint across its traditional partners.

“We are not discounting Europe and the US,” said Ms Bouazza.

“One of our largest ticket sizes – Dh2.7 billion – is in Spain. In Europe, markets like Spain and Italy are outperforming,” she said, adding that investments are expected to grow as the region recognises the need to ease regulations with partners. “It’s cheaper to borrow in Europe.”

European operations now include industrial manufacturing and packaging platforms in Spain and Italy, while US exposure spans consumer, retail and media assets.

“We are actively looking in America,” said the 2PointZero chief executive, targeting US consumers' higher purchasing power. “The US is a big consumer engine.”

Cash ready for acquisitions and exits

With more than Dh9 billion in available cash across the holding company and subsidiaries, 2PointZero has significant firepower, its CEO says for acquisitions across consumer platforms, mining, energy and industrial assets even as it prepares selective exits from mature or noncore investments.

At the same time, 2PointZero continues to expand in food, packaging, mobility, beauty and media, with new deals under due diligence in Asia and other high-growth markets.

Despite global economic uncertainty, Ms Bouazza said the group’s diversification, focus on future-facing sectors and commitment to technology-led execution position it well for sustained growth.

“We are investing in the themes shaping the next decade – digital infrastructure, resources, clean energy and rising consumer demand – and using AI to deliver better outcomes faster,” she said.

The system has reduced manual workloads by as much as 70 to 80 per cent in some areas, while improving oversight globally across the group’s operations.

“AI is not a choice,” she said. “We are a very performance-driven culture with lifelong learning.”