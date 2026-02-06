Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero Group posts $930m profit in first year after merger on strong revenue growth

Abu Dhabi-based investment platform 2PointZero Group's full-year net profit attributable to the owners of the company reached Dh3.43 billion ($930 million) in the first full financial year after its formation.

The 2025 performance of the newly created entity was driven by a surge in revenue, investment gains and scaling of diversified assets.

The group's revenue more than tripled to Dh7 billion in 2025, from Dh1.7 billion a year earlier, fuelled by organic growth and the consolidation of Tendam, 2PointZero and Ghitha, it said in a filing on Friday on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

2PointZero Group was formed in late 2025 through a consolidation of three major Abu Dhabi platforms – 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding. The listed entity, with more than Dh134 billion in assets, combines complementary strengths across energy, consumer and essential services under Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) umbrella. It is led by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan, who was formerly chairman of 2PointZero.

The 2025 performance "reflects the robustness of our strategic positioning and the deliberate actions taken across the portfolio", Sheikh Zayed said in a statement on Friday. The group is "well positioned to engage long-term global growth themes across diverse markets and sectors", he added.

The disciplined use of AI and advanced data capabilities is also enhancing decision-making, "unlocking new revenue pools and enabling efficient, responsible growth", he said.

Mariam Almheiri on building $33bn Abu Dhabi investment powerhouse 03:33

Profit before tax from continuing operations surged to Dh3.81 billion, from Dh128 million in 2024, supported by strong operating performance and gains from corporate restructuring. The group said it recorded Dh2.72 billion in gains from the disposal of subsidiaries, while investment and other income climbed to Dh1.53 billion as its portfolio expanded.

The company's chief executive Samia Bouazza, is overseeing the integration of the merged businesses and driving the group’s long-term investment strategy across priority growth sectors.

Under the group’s growth strategy, investment focus spans energy and consumer megatrends, the investment powerhouse told The National in November.

It targets high-growth sectors including food security, advanced energy and renewables, with plans to capitalise on demographic shifts such as the expansion of the middle class in Asia and rising demand for consumer goods.

With a presence spanning more than 85 countries, the group has said it is actively pursuing deals in Asia and building strategic partnerships in renewables and AI-enabled sectors, while maintaining a strong cash position to support acquisitions and dividends

2PointZero Group now controls investments across sectors including utilities, renewables, natural resources, asset management, consumer brands and data services, with Dh64 billion in financial assets measured at fair value. The group’s property, plant and equipment rose to Dh8.8 billion in 2025, while goodwill and intangible assets climbed to Dh16.7 billion.

Operating cash flow reached Dh2.81 billion, while net cash from investing activities amounted to Dh5.79 billion, largely driven by asset disposals tied to the merger.

Cash and bank balances rose sharply to Dh9.18 billion from Dh2 billion a year earlier, giving the group significant capacity for further expansion.

Sheikh Tahnoon’s $33bn power play 01:35

Under the merger, 2PointZero combined businesses that spanned AI-enabled investment platforms, consumer and mobility sectors through Multiply Group, and key agrifood and food security companies through Ghitha Holding, creating an entity with a diversified portfolio.