Mega merger to catapult 2PointZero onto the global investment stage

Abu Dhabi’s investment powerhouse, 2PointZero, is on the verge of a transformative leap that will cement its place among the world’s leading growth platforms. The company is preparing for an imminent merger that will reshape the region’s investment landscape and signal Abu Dhabi’s next era of expansion.

A transformational investment company, 2PointZero is driving innovation across high-growth sectors including energy and mining, financial services, digital innovation, and cryptocurrencies. The anticipated merger with Multiply Group, one of the UAE’s largest investment platforms, and Ghitha Holding, a diversified food and beverage-focused investment company, will create one of Abu Dhabi’s largest listed investment entities.

The combined entity, to be renamed 2PointZero Group PJSC, will hold assets valued at approximately Dh120 billion, bringing together the complementary strengths of three leading platforms under International Holding Company (IHC), the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms.

Powering the megatrends of energy and consumption

Energy stands out as a defining megatrend as the global sector undergoes a profound transformation to meet surging demand driven by data centres, population growth, and economic prosperity across global markets. In parallel, the consumer segment is set for significant expansion as millions of people move into higher income brackets, unleashing new waves of consumption and lifestyle-driven demand.

The mega merger ensures total investment value exceeding the $27 billion mark

According to H.E. Mariam Almheiri, group chief executive officer of 2PointZero, global energy demand is projected to rise by more than 20 per cent by 2050.

“Grids need to be upgraded, and data centres are coming online to power AI-driven economies,” she told The National in October. “On the consumer side, it is projected that one billion new consumers will join the middle class by 2030, adding another $2.4 trillion in annual consumption. These megatrends will shape the next decade.”

A strategic shift toward scale and liquidity

H.E. Mariam explained that 2PointZero was created to channel Abu Dhabi’s investment strength into future-focused industries and build long-term value.

Recognising the strategic potential of combining with Multiply and Ghitha, 2PointZero chose to pursue a merger rather than its previously planned ADX listing.

The mega merger enables a landmark exit and ensures total investment value exceeding the $27 billion mark, while placing the new group in a stronger position to focus on its two primary growth drivers.

Anchored by strategic assets in financial services, energy & mining, and technology

Formed by IHC in early 2024, 2PointZero brought together financial leaders such as Chimera Investment, Lunate Capital, Beltone Holding, Alpheya, and Citadel Technologies under one transformative umbrella dedicated to “weaving a legacy of innovation, sustainability, and global inclusivity.”

2PointZero’s portfolio also includes ePointZero, its energy and infrastructure platform uniting high-impact investments, shaping the future of industry and resources - pillars of economic resilience in a rapidly evolving global economy.

ePointZero’s portfolio constitutes International Resources Holding (IRH), which owns major mining assets including Mopani Copper Mines, in Zambia, and Alphamin Resources, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, both vital to the global supply of strategic minerals. These are complemented by stakes in Elsewedy Electric, in Egypt, a global manufacturer of cables, electrical products and energy infrastructure solutions, as well as Enterprise Holding Company (EHC), an Abu Dhabi based firm focused on the energy supply sector. ePointZero is also working towards a significant pipeline of energy projects that underscores 2PointZero’s commitment to sustainable growth and industrial integration.

Merger milestones and strategic vision

The merger remains subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approvals and is expected to conclude by mid-November. Once complete, 2PointZero Group PJSC will focus on the energy and consumer sectors, while unlocking cost and operational synergies - including major technology gains as artificial intelligence drives productivity to unprecedented levels.

Abu Dhabi’s expanding global footprint

IHC continues to be a central pillar of Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to diversify its non-oil economy. The organisation has been on an ambitious investment and acquisition drive as it aims to reinforce the capital’s position as a leading global investment hub.

The merger of 2PointZero, Multiply, and Ghitha represents far more than corporate consolidation - it is a statement of intent. Abu Dhabi is not only investing in growth but engineering the architecture of its next economic chapter, with 2PointZero Group at the forefront of that transformation.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with 2PointZero.

