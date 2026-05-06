Ta'ziz and Alpha Dhabi sign deal to invest $10bn in industrial chemicals in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's Ta'ziz has signed a deal with investment conglomerate Alpha Dhabi targeting $10 billion in capital investment in its new industrial chemicals ecosystem in the emirate.

The companies are conducting a joint feasibility and market study, they said at the Make it in the Emirates event on Wednesday. The move remains subject to final investment decisions and regulatory approvals.

The partnership could produce up to 14 new chemicals, delivering about 2.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of additional chemical capacity in the Ta'ziz industrial chemicals ecosystem in Al Ruwais Industrial City, in Al Dhafra region, the companies said.

The new chemicals include styrene and polystyrenes, acrylic acid and derivates, polyols, MDI, epoxy resins and linear alpha-olefins. They are used across construction, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

The chemicals are focused on domestic demand and could substitute key products currently imported into the UAE, the companies said.

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Mashal Al-Kindi, chief executive of Ta'ziz, said the collaboration could "create new economic opportunities in the UAE" by expanding the company's industrial growth mission and reducing import dependency.

Set up in 2020 as a joint venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi's investment and holding company ADQ, Ta'ziz is a manufacturing, industrial services, logistics and utilities company that supports the production of chemicals and transition fuels.

The Ta'ziz industrial zone is set to produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals, including low‑carbon ammonia, methanol and PVC, once the first phase is completed at the end of 2028.

This week, Ta'ziz also signed global offtake and feedstock agreements worth $28.5 billion to support chemicals production in the UAE. That includes deals with Adnoc and Proman for methanol, Emirates Global Aluminium for caustic soda, and Mitsubishi Corporation for ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer and caustic soda, Ta'ziz said.

The chemicals are used in everything from aluminium smelting and water treatment to PVC pipes and packaging. Sanmar Group, Tricon and Vinmar are also involved in the deals.

Under the new agreement, chemical production would be integrated within Ta'ziz and Adnoc's broader operations, sharing feedstock, utilities and infrastructure to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and group chief executive of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said the proposed chemicals derivatives would "strengthen domestic manufacturing, unlock export opportunities and create sustainable long-term value".

The UAE is focusing heavily on boosting local manufacturing as part of its economic diversification strategy. The industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product reached Dh200 billion ($54.45 billion) last year, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, told delegates on Monday at Make it in the Emirates.