Abu Dhabi’s Ta'ziz signs $28.5bn of offtake and feedstock deals

Abu Dhabi's Ta'ziz has signed global offtake and feedstock agreements worth $28.5 billion to support chemicals production in the UAE and boost industrial growth.

The flurry of sales agreements announced on Tuesday include deals with with Adnoc and Proman for methanol, Emirates Global Aluminium for caustic soda, and Mitsubishi Corporation for ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer and caustic soda, Ta'ziz said.

Companies including Sanmar Group, Tricon and Vinmar are also involved in the deals announced at the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

The new agreements range from five to 25 years.

“By securing both global demand and reliable local feedstock, we are translating vision into delivery, anchoring world‑scale chemicals production, strengthening domestic value chains and creating enduring economic value, jobs and supply‑chain resilience for the UAE,” Mashal Al Kindi, chief executive of Ta'ziz, said.

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Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between Adnoc and Abu Dhabi's investment and holding company ADQ, Ta'ziz is a manufacturing, industrial services, logistics and utilities company that supports the production of chemicals and transition fuels.

Ta'ziz industrial zone is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of chemicals once construction is completed in 2028. This will consist of a 1 mtpa ammonia plant, a 1.8 mtpa methanol plant and 1.9 mtpa of marketable products from its integrated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) complex.

As part of the new agreements, Ta’ziz will supply around 200,000 dry metric tonnes per year of caustic soda for EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi.

Adnoc Gas secured a 25-year feedstock agreement to supply natural gas to the Ta’ziz methanol project valued at over $5 billion. Ta’ziz also agreed a 20‑year salt supply agreement with Abu Dhabi‑based Sama Salt to support production at its PVC complex.

“Together, these agreements leverage local resources to secure a reliable and sustainable supply of critical raw materials, further strengthening domestic value chains and advancing the UAE’s industrial self‑sufficiency,” Ta’ziz said.

The industrial sector plays a key role in the national economy, with its contribution having reached Dh200 billion ($54.45 billion) – an increase of 70 per cent since 2021.

Industrial exports from the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, have grown to Dh262 billion, including Dh92 billion in advanced industrial exports, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, told delegates on Monday at the Make it in the Emirates event.