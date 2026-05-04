Make it in the Emirates back to showcase robust UAE industry

Resilience has become something of a byword for the UAE - not least in a manufacturing sector increasingly shining on the world stage.

The word again came to the fore in recent weeks as the country successfully defended itself against Iran’s hostility following the US and Israel’s co-ordinated attacks on Tehran on February 28.

Tourism and hydrocarbons are significant contributors to the UAE’s gross domestic product, but manufacturing is an economic backbone that endures during tougher times and flourishes beyond them.

The subject will drive conversations during Make it in the Emirates (Miite) 2026, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 4 to 7.

The four-day event, in its fifth year, seeks to strengthen and encourage local manufacturing. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

The fifth flagship event opens as the country bounces back from weeks of conflict-led uncertainty, hosting panel sessions and displays that will put that into focus as the forum and exhibition explores the theme, Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.

Gulf nations and the wider world are dealing with the consequences of a closed Strait of Hormuz, and damage to energy infrastructure.

The International Monetary Fund has tipped the UAE - a country whose prosperity is built on broad foundations - to rebound in 2027.

Miite puts the scale of its manufacturing prowess into context with impressive figures.

The summit will open with a keynote address from Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and group chief executive of Adnoc.

Play 01:31 ‘Resilience is not a reaction, it is a result,’ says Dr Sultan Al Jaber

At a preceding forum chaired by Dr Al Jaber, the minister said the UAE had established a pioneering model for turning challenges into opportunities.

“Countries that do not manufacture their own needs remain hostage to circumstances and the fluctuations of global markets,” he said.

“Industry remains the backbone of recovery; it is what rebuilds and transforms moments of hardship into a solid and enduring strength.”

At least 122,500 visitors and 300-plus speakers will attend Miite, featuring more than 1,000 exhibitors and 4,300 products across 88,000 sqm exhibition space. More than Dh168bn in offtake agreements are expected to be made.

While the IMF recently lowered its 2026 UAE growth forecast from 5 per cent to 3.1 per cent, it sees it leaping to 5.3 per cent in 2027.

IMF regional director Jihad Azour reinforced that positive outlook, noting that the Emirates has “been in the business” of dealing with shocks, including the 2008 global financial crisis, the 2015 oil shock and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Cabinet approved decisions to accelerate industrial growth, expand local production and secure supply chains.

Miite 2026’s timing, as the UAE’s primary platform for delivering “national industrial transformation”, couldn’t be better.

Leaders, companies and visitors are convening for an event designed to convert ambition into production and deliver industrial growth at scale.

Scale

Aligned with the UAE’s Make it in the Emirates industrial strategy, Miite again looks to strengthen local manufacturing, deepen industrial value chains and enable companies of all sizes to manufacture, scale and export from the UAE.

It returns as the UAE approaches the halfway point for the ‘We are the UAE 2031’ vision.

Launched in 2022, the 10-year road map enhances the UAE as an influential, attractive hub for innovation, sustainability and economic growth with a target to double GDP to Dh3 trillion, increase non-oil exports to Dh800 billion, and raise UAE foreign trade to Dh4 trillion.

The We are the UAE 2031 vision sets out to increase non-oil exports from the Emirates to Dh800bn. Photo: DP World Info

Early 2026 figures suggest the country was on course to fulfil that journey as a reliable global partner with a successful economic model that offers compelling opportunities.

While the recent S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suggested slowing customer demand and new business growth in March, it showed overall sales growth in the UAE remaining positive.

Even more encouraging, perhaps, the PMI - which surveys 400 non-oil companies, including manufacturing, services, construction and retail - rose in January from December and again in February, marking the strongest reading in nearly a year.

This signalled a broad-based improvement in non-oil private sector conditions as supply chains continued to strengthen.

Opportunity

While the Iran war has disrupted the UAE and its neighbours, those figures mark a solid start for this year and present inspiration and opportunity for anyone attending Miite this week.

UAE industries are adapting to conditions created by the unrest, including focusing on supply chain diversification and securing logistical support, despite disruption to shipping, tourism and increased insurance costs. Those March PMI sales growth numbers - international orders also climbed in March - underline resilience in the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “For many firms, order books were resilient and output expanded.”

Surveyed companies revealed lower activity expectations, but took comfort from strong long-term growth projections, high demand in technology and other sectors, and fiscal spending plans. The latter includes Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030. It aims to build an open, efficient and globally integrated business environment, adopt disciplined fiscal policy responsive to economic cycles, and establish a resilient monetary and financial market environment with manageable levels of inflation.

“Another sharp increase in backlogs of work also suggests that firms should have strong sales pipelines to fall back on should new orders begin to taper,” Mr Owen said.

Local medical innovations on display at Make it in the Emirates in 2025. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Under 12 pillars spanning machinery and equipment to pharmacy and medical technology, Miite is about unlocking potential going forward by gathering industry leaders, policymakers, decision-makers and global investors for impactful engagement and collaboration.

Among the exhibiting companies is Emerson. It’s Middle East and Africa president, Liam Hurley, says UAE manufacturing growth is driven by policy and structural reforms.

“Initiatives such as Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates have translated national ambitions into measurable industrial output, allowing the sector to outpace most other economic activities,” he said.

Partnerships

As well as showcasing innovation, Miite seeks to foster strategic partnerships, host focused commercial dialogue, and deliver increased visibility for organisations aspiring to be part of the UAE’s evolving industrial landscape.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, witness the signing of an agreement between the UAE's Silal and China’s SVG to launch a smart agritech hub in Al Ain, at last year's event. Photo: Silal Info

Taken together, Mr Hurley says local manufacturing and industrial intelligence are not parallel tracks but a single integrated capability, and “one that is genuinely difficult to replicate elsewhere in the region”.

He added: “Miite is the right forum to make the case that local, high-value manufacturing and industrial AI are not separate conversations.

“Emerson will bring both to the table, demonstrating how industrial AI models and regional manufacturing capacity together reduce operational risk, improve asset reliability, and support the UAE’s energy efficiency and emissions targets, reflecting the progress we have achieved over the past two decades.”