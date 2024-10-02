National Day getaways: 10 destinations within a five-hour flight of the UAE

With the UAE's next public holiday not too far off, it's time to start thinking about your next getaway. This year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/national-day/" target="_blank">National Day </a>holiday falls on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, meaning that a four-day weekend is likely on the cards for those who typically have Saturday and Sunday off. That's a good amount of time to head off on a short break for a few days, discovering somewhere new, or simply for a change of scenery. If you're looking for some <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/destinations/" target="_blank">destination inspiration</a> ahead of the coming holiday, here are some places to visit in December, all within a five-hour flight of the UAE. A short hop from the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/07/12/what-its-like-to-travel-to-tbilisi-now-georgian-people-have-a-strong-spirit/" target="_blank">Tbilisi</a> is less than a four-hour flight away and offers centuries-old ruins, botanical gardens and bustling street life. The Caucasus country sees relatively mild temperatures throughout winter, averaging between 8ºC and 10ºC during the day. Wrap yourself up and meander through Meidan Square, take a cable car over Turtle Lake or warm up with a visit to the city's thermal baths. Winter sports enthusiasts can head to Gudauri, only 90 minutes outside the city, where the first snows of the season are likely to have fallen. Quintessential beachside holidays await in the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/12/hotel-review-nova-maldives/" target="_blank"> Maldives</a>, and the Indian Ocean archipelago is only a four-hour flight from the UAE. Once reserved for honeymooners, the holiday hotspot has matured over the years and now offers something for everyone, from family-friendly resorts to wellness retreats. For most travellers, time in the Maldives is likely to be spent basking on a golden beach or venturing into the blue to discover some of the world's best waters for snorkelling and scuba diving. Dripping in history, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/05/24/postcard-from-cairo-nostalgia-for-sale-uncovering-egypts-modern-history-at-diana-market/" target="_blank">Cairo</a> is a city you could spend weeks or months exploring. But if you've only got time for a short break, its proximity to the UAE – and less than four-hour flight time – makes it an ideal pick for a few days of discovery. As well as checking out the top must-sees, such as the Pyramids of Giza and the artefact-filled Egyptian Museum, schedule time to tour the art galleries, shop in the old Khan el-Khalili Bazaar and go on an evening cruise down the Nile, perfect this time of year. The city also has a bustling food scene, so make sure you pack your appetite. Whether for a city escape or a small-town getaway, the charm of Muscat is in its varied natural beauty and accessibility. Everything is a short drive away, whether you wish to go dolphin-watching or snorkelling in the many wadis or, weather-permitting, tackle an outdoor trek. It's got a lot to offer culturally, too – from a tour of the striking Royal Opera House Muscat to the stunning Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, where multilingual Omani guides will regale you with colourful anecdotes of how these architectural marvels were built. And then there’s the country's famous frankincense, considered one of the best in the world, and easily found in the local souqs. As a city known for its safety, and friendly smiles wherever you go, Oman's Muscat is the perfect spot for a short break, and a mere hour-long flight away. Only an hour from the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/bahrain/2023/04/22/inside-bahrains-culture-of-rare-natural-pearls/" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> offers a change of scenery within easy reach. The tiny kingdom is easily traversed in a couple of days, making it a good pick for a short break. Visit Qal’at al-Bahrain (the Bahrain Fort), shop at Manama Souq or soak in some rays on Bilaj Al Jazayer. December is a special month here too, as the country celebrates its own national day on December 16, and celebrations take place throughout the month with concerts, carnivals and events. For petrol heads, Bahrain International Circuit is worth a visit or, if nature is your thing, you might consider the drive out to the Tree of Life. Located at Bahrain’s highest point, the tree is green year-round despite no known water source coupled with the country's hot and dry desert climate. Nicknamed the pink city, Yerevan is Armenia's rose-toned capital that boasts Mount Ararat as its gorgeous backdrop. A three-hour flight from Dubai, it is the heart of one of the oldest countries in the world and the first to declare itself a Christian nation, meaning there's more than enough cultural and religious history to keep even the most avid history buff engaged. Wander around Republic Square, head to the National Gallery to see the world’s largest collection of Armenian art, or take a trip to the History Museum of Armenia to delve into the past. The best views of the city are waiting at the top of the giant limestone stairway known as the Yerevan Cascade. Prices here are relatively reasonable – meaning you can feast like a king without blowing your budget. And if you tire of the capital, there are plenty of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/19/armenia-travel-yerevan/" target="_blank">day trips within easy reach</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/07/mumbai-travel-guide-ambani-wedding/" target="_blank">India’s busiest city</a> is also one of the world’s most vibrant and is only a three-hour flight from the UAE. Winter in this chaotic city is delightful, as temperatures cool down and people come out to play. Base yourself in Bandra, Worli or Colaba – each a district worth exploring. As the birthplace of Bollywood, catching a movie here is a must, as is a visit to The Gateway of India overlooking the Arabian Sea and a great place to soak in the city’s frenetic atmosphere. If you want a bird’s-eye view of Mumbai’s famous skyline, take in a sunset from Malabar Hill, and be sure to pack your appetite – the capital of Maharashtra has a vibrant food scene teaming with cafes, restaurants, street food and fine dining. One of the world’s best <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/08/24/kenya-masai-mara-jw-marriott/" target="_blank">safari destinations</a> is only a five-hour flight from the UAE, and December is a great time to go as the rains begin to taper off and wildlife sightings are in abundance thanks to migratory patterns and mating seasons. While the Great Migration is elsewhere at this time of year, travellers can spot newborn animals and migratory birds. Samburu National Reserve is the place to go to see imperial zebras and the world's tallest giraffes. The capital, Nairobi, offers warm days and cool nights, while divers and snorkellers can head to the coast to escape into the big blue. Seas are calm at this time of year and marine life, including whale sharks and manta rays, is plentiful. Winter is the best time of year to visit Saudi Arabia's historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/11/15/hegra-after-dark-what-is-alulas-new-tourist-experience-and-whats-coming-up/" target="_blank">AlUla</a>, reachable via a three-hour flight from the UAE. Surrounded by desert dunes and sandstone canyons, the region's lush green oases bloom brightly at this time of year and the scent of citrus fills the air as lemons, oranges and grapefruits grow. As well as enjoying some winter sun, travellers can witness history at age-old monuments, heritages sites and ancient tombs. After dark, wrap up with a blanket to embrace the cover of darkness, best served stargazing under an inky black sky. There's a host of hotels to stay in, from the traditional-inspired Dar Tantora by The House Hotel to the wellness-focused Banyan Tree AlUla With a flight time of just under five hours, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/22/istanbul-turkey-travel/" target="_blank">Istanbul's </a>cultural capital is a must-visit if you've never been before. Filled with historic sites, bustling markets and excellent museums, the city sees December temperatures that hover around 10°C or less, perfect if you're looking to embrace rather than escape the season. It is also the best time of year to score cheap deals on accommodation. Warm up at a Turkish Bath then sip a hot cup of coffee in a nearby cafe while you try to master the art of tavla, the country's national board game. Visit world-renowned attractions such as Hagia Sophia, the former church-turned-mosque that's also a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/04/18/unesco-world-heritage-hotels/" target="_blank">Unesco World Heritage Site</a>, and the 400-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/06/12/istanbul-incredible-mosques/" target="_blank">Blue Mosque</a>, where you can enjoy a visit without the throng of crowds that flock here during spring and summer.