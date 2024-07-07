Opulence, colour and chaos: A travel guide to Mumbai ahead of the Ambani wedding

Centuries ago, when the British discovered the port city of Mumbai on the West coast of India, its first settlers sent out a message – come, contribute, and you will be accepted. While much of the city has changed since then, this welcoming spirit and energy has endured through the ages, giving rise to the country’s film industry, financial centre and thriving restaurant capital all rolled into one giant metropolis.

A visit to Mumbai is an immersion into culture, tradition, diversity, differences and opulence, the latter being something that will be highlighted during the forthcoming Ambani nuptials.

One of India’s most influential and wealthy families, the Ambani wedding between Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the youngest of the three children of Mukesh Ambani, will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, while festivities will continue at the family’s 27-storey home, Antilia, on Peddar Road.

The pre-wedding celebrations have been lavish and opulent, and the wedding itself is expected to be an array of high-profile guests, extravagant decorations, designer outfits and gourmet feasts whipped up by chefs flown in from across the globe.

During this festive period, the city will be abuzz with the celebration, offering travellers a unique opportunity to witness Mumbai's ability to celebrate life with unmatched fervour.

Mumbai's beating heart

Mumbai’s sheer density of population coupled with the chaos of traffic snarls and bustle can make it overwhelming for first-timers, but to best enjoy it, do as the locals do and embrace the experience.

Walking through Mumbai’s streets is a sensory overload. The aroma of spices wafts through the air as street vendors prepare vada pav, Mumbai’s famous spicy potato sandwich snack that fuels millions of city folk as they traverse up and down the spine of the city. The sound of the dabbawalas' bicycle bells tinkling as they deliver hot lunches, the sight of the storied black and yellow taxis zipping through traffic, and the taste of cutting chai, a heavily brewed and spiced tea at roadside stalls, encapsulate the city’s constant hum.

Mumbai's waterfront promenade, Marine Drive. Unsplash

Marine Drive, the promenade known locally as the Queen’s Necklace, is a place to go for a serene escape amid this urban chaos, while the buzzy markets of Colaba and Crawford offer everything from antique treasures to the latest fashions at a bargain.

The city’s dining scene is a reflection of its cosmopolitan nature, with eateries serving everything from local Maharashtrian thalis to gourmet international cuisine and modern interpretations of traditional Indian recipes.

Must-visit landmarks

Tourists can take a ferry between Elephanta Caves Island and Gateway of India. Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar / Hindustan Times

A trip to Mumbai without a visit to the majestic Gateway of India is simply unthinkable. This colossal arch, built to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911, stands proudly facing the Arabian Sea. Fun fact – the actual Gateway of India wasn’t completed in time before the royals' arrival and so, a plaster-of-Paris lookalike was built as a stand-in, a nod to the city’s creative and ingenious ways to navigate tricky situations.

Just a short boat ride away are the Elephanta Caves, a Unesco World Heritage site with rock-cut temples that date back to the 5th century. Take a ferry ride over and spend a day exploring ancient art.

For a deeper dive into the city’s culture, sign up for a heritage walk with Art & Wonderment, an organisation that aims to broaden art conversations in the city. The guided walks foster new ways of seeing, sharing, and thinking about the art and history on view in Mumbai.

Cultural sojourn

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Photo: NMACC

For the art and culture junkie, Mumbai offers myriad experiences, from sleek art galleries to vibrant centres of modern expression. The National Gallery of Modern Art in Colaba houses an impressive collection of Indian contemporary art, while the National Centre for the Performing Arts at Nariman Point is the city’s premier venue for music, theatre and dance performances.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a recently opened state-of-the-art venue that hosts a variety of cultural events, from art exhibitions to theatrical performances and Broadway plays. Families with children in tow should visit the Museum of Solutions in Lower Parel, for a unique, interactive experience that engages visitors in innovative and thought-provoking exhibits designed to inspire creative problem-solving.

Culinary delights

Mumbai’s food and drinks scene is a testament to its cultural diversity and innovation. For a modern take on Indian cuisine, head to The Bombay Canteen in Lower Parel, where local ingredients are transformed into delightful dishes such as the eggs Kejriwal and barley-jowar salad that celebrate India’s culinary heritage.

Masque, in Mahalaxmi, the best restaurant in India according to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, offers a unique tasting menu experience that changes seasonally, focusing on sustainability and locally sourced produce.

Masque in Mahalaxmi is an ingredient-driven restaurant. Photo: Masque / Rohan Hande

Bandra, a suburb known for its eclectic and hipster vibe, is home to Bandra Born, a cafe that blends global flavours with a distinctly Mumbai twist by chef Gresham Fernandes.

Subko, short for “subcontinent”, is a specialty coffee roastery and bakehouse that highlights the best of South Asian produce. Enjoy an iced coffee at this buzzy Bandra hotspot that is also a fantastic place to people-watch. Meanwhile, Slink & Bardot in Worli Koliwada offers a chic dining experience that pays homage to the Kolis, the city’s first inhabitants.