Hegra After Dark: what is AlUla's new tourist experience and what's coming up?

In celebration of AlUla Season, Saudi Arabia is hosting a variety of entertainment and immersive events for tourists up until March. This includes, for the first time, a unique experience by the Royal Commission for AlUla called Hegra After Dark, which is being held at night over the weekends until December 4.

The hour-long event aims to give tourists a sensory experience, encompassing taste and sight, and exploring the cosmology and astronomy of the Nabataean civilisation.

It is set in Jabal al-Khuraymat, one of the four necropolis areas to have survived, and starts off with a live show, which highlights the importance of key moments in history in each of the heritage sites around Hegra, with specific themes and storylines such as that of the warrior Queen Shuqailath.

Guests are then invited to stargaze at Hegra. The sky was fundamental to the Nabataeans, as deities who had cosmological influence were worshipped and it was used as a guide and tool for navigation and agriculture. Studies have shown that evidence from Nabataean sites demonstrates astronomy may have played a vital role in the planning of city monuments and religious structures.

The programme ends with an experience titled Awaken the Senses and Enjoy the Silence at Hegra. As part of this, visitors can enjoy the beauty of silence underneath the dark sky blanketed with stars, as 1,000 candles light up the entrance of Tomb 100. Seating areas are also inspired by the Nabataean civilisation, designed and engulfed in the aroma of incense.

Eman AlAnkari, visitors experience and development director at Site Management Department of the Royal Commission for AlUla, tells The National that Hegra After Dark was tailor-made for the season, as temperatures fall around the kingdom.

Careful attention has been paid to every detail, from the welcome drinks to the staff uniforms.

There is audio in English and Arabic giving you context and information about the history and tombs of Hegra, AlAnkari explains. "Every element, from A to Z, pays homage to Nabataeans," she says.

The set-up aims to transport visitors back in time to this ancient era and even includes a light dinner using ingredients inspired by the Nabataeans.

"After doing a gap analysis study and receiving a lot of requests from people who wanted night-time activities in Hegra, we curated a package comprising three attractions where people can enjoy Hegra in different ways," says AlAnkari. She says the experience takes from archaeological studies that have provided unique insights into the Nabataeans’ way of life, including what they tasted, smelt, heard, touched and saw.

The Royal Commission for AlUla wants people to contemplate, interact with and learn from history, but it has also paid attention to creating "Instagrammable" moments' for visitors, which is easy thanks to the picturesque surroundings.

More exciting activities for families are due to be announced soon, says AlAnkari.

"We want people to interact with history, kids to be able to learn about the complex structures or languages in a simple and fun way, at the library and workshops we will have."

