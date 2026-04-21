Sheikh Hamdan hails resilience of aviation sector on Dubai Airport visit

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday told of his pride over the resilience of the emirate's aviation industry in challenging times.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the critical role being played by the sector in the city's ambitions for the future during a visit to Dubai International Airport.

He praised the efforts of teams at the major travel hub and Emirates and flydubai airlines in ensuring the safety of passengers while dealing with “evolving conditions”.

Dubai's primary travel hub is recovering from severe disruption stemming from the Iran war, which caused large numbers of flights to be cancelled, delayed and diverted due to airspace closures and targeted drone attacks.

Gulf airlines, including Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Qatar Airways, are gradually increasing operational capacity after being badly hampered by the conflict.

“I am proud of the teams at Dubai Airports, Emirates and flydubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Our world-class aviation ecosystem continues to maintain smooth, efficient operations amid evolving conditions while ensuring safety, reflecting the resilience and preparedness of Dubai’s systems.

“Dubai Airports continues to play a central role in reinforcing the city’s sustainable growth and its position as a bridge between global markets. As we look to the future, Dubai Airports will continue to advance its expansion plans in line with our vision to shape the future of global aviation, driven by our relentless focus on innovation and excellence.”

Flying visit

Sheikh Hamdan was joined by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, as he reviewed operations at the airport.

He also visited the Dubai Police operations centre and was briefed on its role in protecting the airport and enhancing travel safety through advanced smart services.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised Emirates' pivotal role in connecting the world to Dubai and reinforcing the emirate's status as a global aviation hub.

The Dubai Crown Prince commended the professionalism and commitment of pilots and cabin crew at all times, under various conditions.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan inspected Emirates’ Network Operations Control Centre, the nerve centre of the airline’s operations, and was told of its recent upgrades.

The centre is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, high-precision computer vision systems, and real-time geospatial mapping to proactively monitor flight movements, weather and global developments.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied on the visit by Lt Gen Abdulla Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Lt Gen Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs; and Lt Gen Awad Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai’s State Security Department.

Sustained success

Dubai International Airport was the world's busiest global hub for the 12th year in a row in 2025, as the city attracted its highest number of overseas tourists.

DXB handled a record 95.2 million passengers last year, up 3.1 per cent annually and 10.3 per cent from 2019, the Airports Council International said in its latest annual report this month.