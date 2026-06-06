General among three Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli strike in south Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers, including two officers, were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on their military vehicle on the Khardali-Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said, in one of the deadliest single attacks on the country's armed forces since the war began.

The officers were a brigadier-general and a captain, according to the army.

The attack came days after Israel and Lebanon announced a conditional truce following talks in Washington. A ceasefire that was supposed to end the fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah took effect on April 17, but has since been repeatedly broken.

“The continued brutal, deliberate and repeated Israeli aggression against Lebanon, its people and the army only reinforces our steadfastness, faith and determination to confront these hostile attempts aimed at thwarting all efforts to reach a solution that would restore stability, establish a comprehensive ceasefire and ensure Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory,” the army said in a statement.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack on the army patrol as a “flagrant violation” of Lebanese sovereignty and international law, saying it came despite Lebanese efforts in talks in Washington to halt Israeli attacks.

He sent condolences to the army leadership and the families of those killed, and called on the international community to take responsibility for ending repeat attacks on Lebanon.

“Lebanon would remain committed to protecting its territory and people, and such attacks would not deter it from asserting its national rights,” Mr Aoun said in a statement released by the presidency.

Later, the ​Israeli ⁠military ‌said it targeted the ​vehicle after identifying what it described as a threat to its forces and receiving indications that Hezbollah was preparing to fire on Israeli troops from the area.

It said an initial inquiry showed that two Lebanese army officers ​and a ‌soldier were ⁠inside the ​vehicle and that ​the incident ‌was under review.

The Lebanese army has stayed out of confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel and has not engaged Israeli forces in the current conflict.

The killing of the soldiers came as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified in southern Lebanon, despite a new ceasefire agreed by the Israeli and Lebanese governments on Wednesday.

The area around Nabatiyeh has been the target of several Israeli strikes in recent days.

At least 21 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the south on Friday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. A separate Israeli raid on the town of Saksakieh killed six and wounded four on Saturday, the agency reported.

A strike on the town of Zebdine in Nabatieh district on Friday killed five people, including a woman and a paramedic from the Risala Association, emergency responders affiliated with Hezbollah ally the Amal movement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The ministry condemned “the targeting of paramedics carrying out rescue operations”.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it carried out attacks on Israeli forces on Friday, mostly near the historic Beaufort Castle, which Israel seized about a week ago.

Both sides have frequently exchanged accusations of breaking the truce, with each justifying its attacks with alleged violations committed by the other side.

More displacement orders

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued fresh displacement orders on Saturday for residents of Aramta, Mashghara, Kfar Houna, Sajad and Ansariyah in southern Lebanon, telling them to move north of the Zahrani River.

Lebanon was drawn into the wider Middle East war when Hezbollah attacked Israel on March 2 to avenge the February 28 killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israel’s campaign has killed more than 3,500 people and forced about 1.2 million to flee their homes, including hundreds of thousands from southern Lebanon.

Israeli troops have also pushed deeper into southern Lebanon, establishing what they describe as a security zone aimed at protecting northern Israel from attacks.

In an interview with CNN that aired on Friday, Mr Aoun said that Iran must stop interfering in Lebanon.

“It's not your country, it's our country,” he said. “It's not your job to interfere into our country.”

“They are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiation with the United States. It's unacceptable,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected remarks made by Mr Aoun.

“Based on Mr Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied one fifth of Lebanon, displaced one quarter of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis,” Mr Araghchi wrote on X. “Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago. Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr President.”