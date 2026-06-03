US claims Lebanon talks making progress despite deadly Israeli strikes

US officials said on Wednesday that talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations in Washington were progressing positively, despite the continuing war in Lebanon, where Israeli attacks have killed and injured health workers.

Officials from Israel and Lebanon met at the State Department on Tuesday for a fourth round of direct talks held under US auspices. Another round is scheduled for Wednesday.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said that "progress continues on the political and security tracks as we break from the failures of the past 20 years and advance towards a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring Lebanon's sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security". The US "remains fully committed to facilitating these historic negotiations", he added.

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, told reporters after the talks in Washington that "there is optimism regarding these discussions, and they are progressing well".

Asked whether a ceasefire had been agreed on, he said: "The ceasefire was announced yesterday and remains in effect so far."

He added that US President Donald Trump had not communicated directly with Hezbollah, but rather with Lebanon's ambassador to Washington, Nada Moawad.

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In southern Lebanon, Israeli launched more deadly strikes, while Iran-backed Hezbollah announced new attacks on invading Israeli troops.

Israeli strikes killed five people and injured 48, including a doctor and healthcare workers at Tebnine Governmental Hospital, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said. The casualties included a child. The ministry said the strike on the hospital was part of a series of attacks on healthcare centres that breached international laws and norms.

Israel halted a planned attack on Beirut on Monday after Iran threatened to end negotiations with the US if the Lebanese capital was struck. The episode underscored how closely Lebanon's fate has become intertwined with US-Iran diplomacy.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that his country had US approval to strike Beirut's southern suburbs if Hezbollah launched attacks on northern Israeli communities, echoing the position outlined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his phone call with Mr Trump.