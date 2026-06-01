Israel's military set to resume strikes on Beirut

Israel's military is set to resume strikes on Beirut after a US diplomatic initiative failed, hours before a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

A joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to strike "Hezbollah targets" in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Israel has already carried out its deepest ground incursion into Lebanon in 26 years, including the occupation of Beaufort Castle.

The decision to attack Beirut comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Mr Netanyahu as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon, a US official said.

To advance ongoing talks between Lebanon and Israel, Washington proposed a "clear sequence – Hezbollah must stop all attacks on Israel. In return, Israel would refrain from escalation in Beirut. This would create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities," the official said.

"President Aoun tried to advance this proposal and secure an agreement. [Lebanon's Parliament] Speaker [Nabih] Berri's response was evasive and disappointing," the official added. "Berri claimed to 'guarantee' Hezbollah's commitment to a ceasefire, but placed the burden on Israel to stop shooting first, even though Hezbollah started this round of fighting on March 2, just as it started the previous war in 2023.

"Hezbollah is following Tehran's lead. It clearly has no interest in the welfare of the Lebanese people. Iran wants to prolong the conflict in Lebanon so it can claim credit for 'saving the day'.

"The US does not expect Israel to absorb ongoing attacks on its civilians by a terrorist organisation. The fastest way to de-escalate and protect civilians on all sides is for Hezbollah to stop firing immediately."