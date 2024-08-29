European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has called for two far-right Israeli ministers to be sanctioned. EPA
European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has called for two far-right Israeli ministers to be sanctioned. EPA

News

EU splits over pressure on Israel despite frustration with occupation

ICJ advisory opinion on the illegality of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories has put moral pressure on the EU to review its relations with Israel, Ireland says

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

August 29, 2024