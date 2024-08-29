Israeli offensive on occupied West Bank enters second day as death toll climbs to 17

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel's large-scale offensive in the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a> entered its second day on Thursday where at least 17 Palestinians have been killed, reportedly including a disabled man, the official Wafa news agency said. Ayed Mahmoud Nimer Abu Al Haija, 62, was shot by sniper in Nour Shams camp, near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/27/palestinian-shot-dead-by-israeli-settlers-in-west-bank-5-killed-in-strike-on-tulkarm/" target="_blank">Tulkarm</a>, Wafa reported, citing local sources. His whereabouts had been unknown until his family returned home to find him “covered in blood”, reported Wafa. <i>The National</i> reached out to the Israeli army for comment on Al Haija's death. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/02/02/al-amal-hospital-in-south-gaza-turning-into-a-graveyard-says-red-crescent/" target="_blank">Ambulance</a> crews were unable to remove his body amid a continued siege on the camp. Families began to leave after the Israeli army issued a forced displacement notice and gave residents four hours to move out. He was one of 12 people reported killed across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Another person was reported killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday morning in Tulkarm, though no further details were available. Further deaths were also reported on Thursday. According to medical sources cited by Wafa, about 30 people have been injured since Israeli forces began their offensive on Wednesday. Among those shot on Wednesday was Firas Bassam Alaqma, 35, a member of the Palestinian Authority's security force. He was critically wounded in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/18/hamas-confirms-two-leaders-killed-in-israeli-attack-on-jenin/" target="_blank">Jenin</a>'s Al Hadaf neighbourhood and pronounced dead at Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin overnight. The raids, which Israel's Army Radio called the largest operation by scale by Israel in the West Bank since 2002, prompted widespread condemnation, including from the UN and neighbouring Jordan. The Israeli army said it was conducting an anti-terror operation in areas it believes a network responsible for a failed suicide bombing in Tel Aviv last week is operating. The Israeli army said all of those killed were Hamas militants, while the group has so far confirmed the deaths of three of its fighters in Jenin. Deaths by Israeli forces in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem have gone up by 250 per cent since the war in Gaza began, in comparison to the year before, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a> said in a July statement. The latest violence raises the death toll in the occupied West Bank to at least 669 since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, according to Wafa. Around 10,000 people have been arrested from the West Bank and East <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jerusalem/" target="_blank">Jerusalem</a> during that same period, Palestinian prisoner rights groups have said. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” about Israeli military action in the West Bank and demanded “an immediate cessation of these operations”. “He calls on Israel to comply with its relevant obligations under international humanitarian law and to take measures to protect civilians and ensure their safety,” Mr Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “He urges security forces to exercise maximum restraint and use lethal force only when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life.” In reference to reports of limited access to health care, hospitals coming under siege and Israeli forces blocking ambulances from reaching the wounded, Mr Dujarric said that “all those injured must have access to medical care, and humanitarian workers must be able to reach everyone in need”. “These dangerous developments are fuelling an already explosive situation in the occupied West Bank and further undermining the Palestinian Authority,” said Mr Dujarric.