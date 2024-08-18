Palestinians inspect a car damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 17, 2024. Reuters
Palestinians inspect a car damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 17, 2024. Reuters

News

MENA

Hamas confirms two leaders killed in Israeli attack on Jenin

Militant group said the men were key figures in occupied West Bank operations

Holly Johnston
Holly Johnston

18 August, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

An Israeli air strike on the occupied West Bank killed two Hamas leaders on Saturday, the militant group has confirmed, as Israeli attacks continued on war-torn Gaza.

Raafat Dawasi and Ahmed Abu Ara were killed in the strike on their vehicle near the city of Jenin, the group said.

Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades said Mr Dawasi was its Jenin commander and Mr Abu Ara a senior figure in the group’s West Bank operations. Both had carried out attacks against Israel in the past months. The strike will only lead to an increase in Hamas attacks, it added.

The Israeli army said the two were involved in planning a West Bank shooting attack which killed an Israeli man last week.

A passer-by was injured by shrapnel from the strike, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

A total of 635 people, including 147 children, have been killed and 5,400 wounded in Israeli attacks across the West Bank since October, according to figures from Palestinian authorities.

The Israeli army has launched lengthy raids into the West Bank since October and increased its use of deadly drones, while settler attacks on towns and villages have also increased.

Raids were reported on the Balata refugee camp and the city of Jericho just hours after the strike.

It comes as Israeli attacks also continue on Gaza, where more than 40,000 people have been confirmed killed since the war began in October 7.

Sunday morning strikes killed at least seven people in the enclave, according to Wafa.

Rescue crews retrieved the bodies of four people from under the rubble of two residential apartments in Jabalia refugee camp, where several others were wounded.

A woman and child were killed in a strike on a family home in Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Younis, Wafa added.

Fires also broke out in Nuseirat refugee camp following several strikes on the area.

No death toll was immediately available from those attacks.

'Confront Netanyahu'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Israel on Sunday, his 9th trip to the Middle East since the Gaza war broke out.

Mr Blinken is expected to meet Israeli leaders before truce talks resume in Cairo in the coming days.

Months-long efforts to end the war continue, with the Israeli team on Saturday expressing “cautious optimism” on reaching an agreement based on a proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden in May, while a senior Hamas official dismissed “American diktats” in negotiations.

The Palestinian group has boycotted the talks, held in Qatar.

The statement, from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, came as hostage families continued large-scale protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheba on Saturday night, demanding the PM accept a deal and secure the release of their loved ones.

Protests were also held outside his private residence in the northern city of Caesarea.

“Israel is at a fateful crossroads. This is decision time,” Haaretz quoted Einav, the mother of the hostage Matan Zangauker, as saying at a rally.

“Don't be afraid to confront Netanyahu,” she said to the negotiation team.

Updated: August 18, 2024, 7:12 AM