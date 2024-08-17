- Hezbollah launches rocket barrage, igniting multiple fires in northern Israel
- At least 10 killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
- Egypt's El Sisi warns Gaza war could drag region into dangerous cycle of instability
- UN chief calls for humanitarian pause to start polio vaccine drive
- Gaza health ministry declares polio epidemic as baby becomes first case in 25 years
- Israeli strikes kill at least 24 in Gaza as civilians ordered to leave
- Gaza death toll rises to 40,005 with 92,401 wounded