  • Hezbollah launches rocket barrage, igniting multiple fires in northern Israel
  • At least 10 killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
  • Egypt's El Sisi warns Gaza war could drag region into dangerous cycle of instability
  • UN chief calls for humanitarian pause to start polio vaccine drive
  • Gaza health ministry declares polio epidemic as baby becomes first case in 25 years
  • Israeli strikes kill at least 24 in Gaza as civilians ordered to leave
  • Gaza death toll rises to 40,005 with 92,401 wounded