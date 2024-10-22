Harrods says more than 250 claims are being settled against former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, pictured arriving at London's High Court in 2007. Getty Images
Harrods says more than 250 claims are being settled against former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, pictured arriving at London's High Court in 2007. Getty Images

News

UK

Harrods settling 250 claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Scores of women came forward to make allegations against the late Egyptian billionaire after TV documentary

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

October 22, 2024