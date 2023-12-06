Harrods chocolate factory duplex apartment sells for £18 million

A duplex apartment inside Harrods' former chocolate factory and bakery has sold for £18 million, to a European buyer who wanted to live next door to the iconic London luxury store.

The sale of the six-bedroom, 6,404 square foot property is one of the biggest apartment transactions in the UK capital this year.

The property covers the fourth and fifth floors of the Harrods Depository building on Trevor Square, next door to the world-famous department store.

The Harrods Depository, which was built in 1913 and designed by architect CW Stephens who also created the department store, housed offices and manufacturing facilities for Harrods' own-brand food, chocolates and drinks.

The Harrods Depository is next door to the department store in London's Knightsbridge. Both were designed by CW Stephens. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

There was even a secret tunnel that ran between the Depository and the store so wedding cakes and other huge confectionery items, exclusively made for royal families in Britain and the Gulf as well as wealth American visitors, could be transported directly and discreetly to Harrods.

The £18m duplex is set over two floors. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

Between 2000 and 2002, the Depository was converted into 40 luxury apartments, with a covered parking complex, landscaped courtyard garden and 24-hour uniformed security and concierge.

Jeremy Gee, managing director of Beauchamp Estates, agents for the sale, described the Depository as “one of the most sought-after super-prime apartment buildings in Knightsbridge, literally adjacent to the Harrods store”.

“The six-bedroom duplex apartment offers extensive living space with grand proportions throughout and has a fantastic history as the former bakery and confectionery factory where Harrods own-brand fresh bakery, luxury chocolates and Easter eggs were prepared and stored.”

The interiors of the duplex have been created by luxury designers Candy London. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

The apartment's interiors have been created by luxury designers Candy London.

It has a large entrance hall, main living room with adjoining dining room and a family room.

The duplex has six bedrooms, and the principal suite has two walk-in dressing rooms and twin en suite bathrooms. Photo: Beauchamp Estates

The Poggenpohl kitchen, with Gaggenau appliances, opens on to a breakfast terrace and a flexible room which could be used as a gymnasium, exercise studio or bedroom.

The lower floor, where the en suite bedrooms are located, is accessed via a striking curved staircase. The principal suite has two walk-in dressing rooms and twin en suite bathrooms.