Harrods' former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, pictured in 2007 in London. Getty Images
Harrods ‘appalled’ at rape claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Luxury Knightsbridge department store faces allegations of rape from at least four women and has already settled several claims

Gillian Duncan
September 19, 2024