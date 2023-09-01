Mohamed Al-Fayed dies aged 94

The Egyptian-born billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has died in London aged 94, Fulham Football Club, which he used to own, confirmed on Friday.

Mr Al-Fayed was at one time among the most high-profile businessmen in Britain. Aside from previously owning Fulham FC, he also was the former owner of luxury department store Harrods and the Paris Ritz.

He was the father of Dodi Fayed, who died with Princess Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Everyone at Fulham was incredibly saddened to learn of the death of our former Owner and Chairman, Mohamed Al Fayed.



We owe Mohamed a debt of gratitude for what he did for our Club, and our thoughts now are with his family and friends at this sombre time.

He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,” his successor as owner, Shahid Khan, said in a statement on the club's website.

“I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club.”

Mr Al-Fayed arrived in the UK in the 1970s where he built up his business portfolio.

Later, he would become known for bitter clashes with Britain’s royal family after the death of Princess Diana and his son.

