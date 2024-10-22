IMF monetary and capital markets director Tobias Adrian says new policies are creating a baseline of uncertainty. AFP
Summer markets rout raises fears of potential shocks, senior IMF official says

Uncertainty remains on geopolitical tensions and shifting policies

Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

October 22, 2024

