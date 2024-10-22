The 'Saudi Arabia is the future T-shirt' worn by Mishaal Tamer and Taleedah Tamer on the runway. Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week
The 'Saudi Arabia is the future T-shirt' worn by Mishaal Tamer and Taleedah Tamer on the runway. Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week

Lifestyle

Luxury

'Saudi Arabia is the future': Robot models, collaborations and Georgina Rodriguez at Riyadh Fashion Week

The five-day event marks a celebration of the kingdom's youthful energy

Sarah Maisey

October 22, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender