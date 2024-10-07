Emirates' retrofitted Boeing 777s, which features the airline's award-winning Premium Economy class, will now operate between Riyadh and Dubai. Photo: Emirates
Travel Unpacked: Emirates Premium Economy now on Riyadh flights and Ritz-Carlton to open at Amaala

Also, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has rebranded as Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

David Tusing

October 07, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

