Travel Unpacked: Emirates Premium Economy now on Riyadh flights and Ritz-Carlton to open at Amaala

Travellers heading to Riyadh will now get to enjoy Emirates'<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/06/21/emirates-is-worlds-best-airline-for-flying-premium-economy-says-skytrax/" target="_blank"> award-winning Premium Economy class</a> on the airline's refurbished Boeing 777 aircraft flying daily between Dubai and the Saudi capital. Meanwhile, Red Sea destination Amaala has added a new luxury property to the mix. And a well-known resort in Ras Al Khaimah has changed ownership and officially opened under a new name. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. The Saudi capital has become the first GCC destination to welcome the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/08/17/how-emirates-is-carrying-out-its-2bn-a380-and-boeing-777-retrofit-project/" target="_blank"> refurbished Emirates Boeing 777</a>, offering passengers the all-new Business Class cabin and Premium Economy seats. The newly refurbished aircraft departs from Dubai daily at 7.10am local time and arrives in Riyadh at 8.05am local time. The return flight departs from Riyadh 9.40am local time and reaches Dubai at 12.35pm local time. The four-class Emirates Boeing 777 offers 24 Premium Economy seats, 38 Business Class cabins, six First Class suites and 256 Economy seats. Officially debuted in August 2022, the airline's new Premium Economy class offers wider seats, leg rests and an elevated in-flight menu. It has been a success, winning best premium economy cabins from air transport rating organisation Skytrax last year. Emirates currently operates 72 weekly flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia, including three daily flights to Riyadh, on a mixed fleet of B777s and A380s. The airline has been carrying out a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2022/08/10/emirates-invests-2bn-to-retrofit-120-aircraft-and-improve-service/" target="_blank">$2billion upgrade</a> to the entire interior cabins of 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates said aircraft fitted with Premium Economy will reach 48 by the end of this year, and will serve 27 destinations, including Dubai, using a fleet of B777s, A380s and A350s. Amaala, the luxury tourism destination along the Red Sea coast in north-western Saudi Arabia, has added one more property to its collection. The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala, will be one of eight resorts in the 4,000 square kilometres development, which aims to be a year-round destination focused on luxury, well-being and arts and culture. Projects already announced include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/06/05/what-to-expect-at-six-senses-amaala-resort-on-saudi-arabias-west-coast/" target="_blank">Six Senses Amaala</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/28/rosewood-to-open-wellness-resort-in-saudi-arabias-amaala-development/">Rosewood Amaala</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/02/27/saudi-megaproject-amaala-unveils-first-hotel-clinique-la-prairie-health-resort/">Clinique La Prairie Health Resort</a>, Jayasom Amaala, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/05/23/amaala-unveils-designs-for-world-class-yacht-club-on-saudi-arabias-red-sea/">Triple Bay Yacht Club</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/29/equinox-to-open-its-third-hotel-in-saudi-arabias-amaala/" target="_blank">Equinox Amaala</a> and The Four Seasons Amaala. Set to open next year, The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala will feature 391 guestrooms, with a mix of Marina Village, sea and mountain views. More than 80 per cent of the guestrooms will offer water-facing views. Set within a landscape of carefully preserved natural sand dunes, the design of the resort will integrate with the natural surroundings, with a facade that maximises views of the sea from several vantage points. The resort will be designed by Foster + Partners, and will reflect the local architecture of Al Wajh, the nearby seaside town on the Red Sea, said Marriott International, which owns The Ritz-Carlton brand. Leisure amenities will include fitness and recreational centres, a spa, an adult pool, a family pool, a rock pool, state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. The resort will also offer extensive fitness, sports and wellness facilities including outdoor sporting activities, with direct access to the beachfront and a swimmable coastline. The Ritz-Carlton, Amaala is the fourth collaboration between Marriott International and Amaala developer Red Sea Global. Previous projects announced included The St Regis Red Sea Resort; Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; and The Red Sea Edition. Announced earlier this year, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah has officially opened. The expansive beachfront getaway, which was previously operated by the Hilton group, features 466 accommodations, including one and two-bedroom suites, family suites and a lavish royal suite. Named after the coastal area of Al Mairid, the resort stretches 1.5 km along a private beach and offers great views of the Arabian Gulf, as well as the surrounding majestic mountains. Its architecture is inspired by the Maghreb region, combining Andalusian elements with traditional Arabian and Turkish influences. Amenities include seven swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, as well as a Rixy Kids Club and an adult-free Teens Club. More than 10 new food and drink concepts are set to open over the coming months. Uzbekistan's Air Samarkand has launched a once-weekly flight between Tashkent and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/19/al-ain-a-living-oasis-youtube-show/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>. Operating every Sunday, the three-hour and 20-minute flight departs Tashkent at 10.40am local time, arriving in Al Ain at 1.20pm local time. The corresponding flight departs Al Ain at 3pm local time, arriving in Tashkent at 7.40pm local time. The Airbus A321 aircraft will offer 12 business class seats and 182 economy seats. The result of a partnership between Adnec Group's Tourism 365 and Uzbekistan tour operator EasyBooking, the launch of the weekly flight is aimed at boosting Al Ain's tourism potential. The Abu Dhabi city, the fourth-largest city in the UAE, is known for its lush greenery and historical landmarks, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/comment/time-frame-changing-times-at-al-jahili-fort-in-the-garden-city-1.186866" target="_blank">Al Jahili Fort </a>and the famous<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/02/05/al-ain-oasis-launches-a-new-weekly-market-with-a-cultural-edge/" target="_blank"> Al Ain Oasis</a>. Other attractions include the Al Ain National Museum, Al Ain Zoo and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/free-tours-of-uae-s-archaeological-sites-will-offer-a-glimpse-of-life-5000-years-ago-1.793519" target="_blank">Hili Archaeological Park</a> site that dates to the Bronze Age. Tourism 365 said it will manage the entire visitor experience for Uzbek tourists, offering tailored accommodation options. Russian-speaking tour guides and airport representatives will also be on hand to ensure a welcoming atmosphere for visitors throughout their stay.