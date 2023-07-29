Equinox to open its third hotel in Saudi Arabia's Amaala

Equinox is opening a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Amaala, the 4,000-square-kilometre integrated wellness destination within Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global development.

In partnership with Red Sea Global, Equinox Resort Amaala will open with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle.

It will be Equinox Group’s third hotel, following its debut NYC hotel launched in 2019, and a city hotel in Riyadh signed in February.

The hotel, to be designed by British firm Foster + Partners, will have 128 rooms with two luxury penthouses. It will also have a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club and of course, Equinox fitness club.

“Amaala brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests,” Red Sea Global group chief executive John Pagano said.

“Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit."

The hotel will be a part of Amaala Marina Village, which is home to a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums.

Located on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, Amaala aims to be a year-round destination. Phase One of the project is currently underway, and it will be ready to welcome its first guests next year. It will be home to eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys.

When is is completed in 2027, it will have more than 25 hotels, luxury residences, fine-dining outlets and a host of wellness and recreational facilities.

Projects already announced include Six Senses Amaala, Rosewood Amaala, Clinique La Prairie Health Resort and the Triple Bay Yacht Club.