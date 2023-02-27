Saudi megaproject Amaala unveils first hotel — Clinique La Prairie Health Resort

Amaala, a luxury tourism megaproject on the north-western coast of Saudi Arabia, has announced its first hotel, Clinique La Prairie Health Resort.

Spread across 36,155 square metres, the ultra-luxury health resort and spa will have 13 private villas and 52 rooms and suites. It will offer visitors health and wellness treatments in keeping with the Swiss brand's ethos.

Clinique La Prairie focuses on "longevity science", which aims to slow down the ageing process and boost immunity. It will play a central role in the new Amaala development, in a central "longevity plaza" leading to four key zones themed on medical care, nutrition, movement and well-being. They will host related activities and workshops, and treatments will be delivered via the latest technologies.

There will also be an on-site diagnostics lab, a museum and a cooking school, as well as a beach club giving guests access to the Red Sea.

Inspired by Islamic architecture, the new resort will be set in landscaped gardens, designed as a place of tranquillity. It is due to open in 2024 as part of Amaala's first phase.

“Clinique La Prairie’s facilities and health and wellness experiences will take our visitors on transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea,” said John Pagano, group chief executive at Red Sea Global.

“The resort’s subtle beauty — a product of Islamic architecture and modern craftsmanship — will deliver a serene place in which to unwind, meditate and rejuvenate”

Guests will be able to book into the wellness escape for personalised itineraries, each with a minimum stay period of one week, in order for them to see results from treatments.

The resort will also offer physiotherapy, radiology, dentistry, IV infusions and more.

“We’re delighted to be building our very first full-scale destination in such an extraordinary setting and to help bring Red Sea Global’s vision of regenerative, ultra-luxury tourism to life,” said Simone Gibertoni, chief executive of Clinique La Prairie.

What is Amaala?

Amaala is an ultra-luxury tourism destination that's being developed along the Red Sea coast in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Spanning more than 4,000 square kilometres, it aims to be a year-round destination with a focus on luxury, well-being, culture, arts and more.

The first phase of the destination is set to open by mid-2024 and will consist of more than 1,300 hotel rooms across eight different resorts.

When complete in 2027, it will have more than 25 hotels, luxury residential accommodation, fine-dining outlets and a host of wellness and recreation facilities.

It's being orchestrated by Red Sea Global, the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations including The Red Sea project in Saudi Arabia.

