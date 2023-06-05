What to expect at Six Senses Amaala resort on Saudi Arabia's west coast

Six Senses has unveiled details of its sustainability-focused resort, set to open at Amaala, the 4,000-square-kilometre integrated wellness destination within Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global development.

Synced with the dramatic landforms of Triple Bay, Six Senses Amaala will comprise beachfront residences, a hillside village and villas with various accommodation options to suit all guest preferences. These include 64 rooms, six suites, 30 villas and 25 branded residences.

Designed by architects U+A with interiors by Studio Carter, the rooms and residences will be inspired by the region’s traditional coastal villages, and are meant to integrate with the naturally occurring topography built using locally sourced materials.

Located on Saudi Arabia’s west coast, Amaala aims to be a year-round destination. The first phase of the project is set for launch by the middle of next year, with more than 1,300 hotel rooms across eight resorts. When complete in 2027, it will have more than 25 hotels, luxury residences, fine-dining outlets and a host of wellness and recreational facilities.

Projects already announced include Rosewood Amaala, Clinique La Prairie Health Resort and the Triple Bay Yacht Club.

Six Senses Amaala will also be home to Six Senses Spa, built within a private cove, with facilities including a cryotherapy chamber, longevity clinic, as well as male and female thermal areas featuring Finnish and infrared saunas, herbal steam rooms, salt rooms, vitality pools and ice baths.

Six Senses Amaala will comprise villas, beachfront residences and a hillside village. Photo: Six Senses.

There will also be clubs for toddlers and teenagers, prayer rooms and communal lounges.

The branded residences, meanwhile, will consist of three to six-bedroom units, all opening to uninterrupted coastal views.

Sustainability will be the focus of this resort, which will come equipped with a dedicated desalination plant with zero impact on the coral reefs, while single-use plastics will be banned. All wastewater and organic waste will be used for agriculture and the organic farm.

Energy requirements will also be met using renewable sources, Six Senses said.

“We are connected by a shared commitment to the practice, appreciation, and advancement of arts and culture, wellness, and environmental preservation,” said Neil Jacobs, the chief executive of Six Senses. “Six Senses Amaala is part of a holistic hub for the arts, a leading diving destination, an extension of the Mediterranean yachting corridors, and an integrated wellness community, all of which we hope inspires guests to embark on transformative personal journeys.”

Six Senses Amaala is set to open as part of the first phase of the Triple Bay development.