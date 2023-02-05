Al Ain Oasis launches a new weekly market with a cultural edge

Al Ain Oasis has launched a new weekend market called the Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis, which will run every week until March 25.

Set inside the peaceful surroundings of the Unesco World Heritage Site, it has been arranged as a colourful souq, with stalls, food trucks and entertainment happening within the 1,200-hectare site.

There are stalls offering a wide variety of locally designed fashion, jewellery and accessories, as well as henna painting, and children’s activities including balloon art and face painting.

Dana, aged 4, has her face painted at the Saturday Market at Al Ain Oasis. Chris Whiteoak / The National

There is a farmers' market, too, selling locally produced and sourced fruits and vegetables, alongside plenty of food and drink vendors on site, peddling everything from artisanal coffee to traditional Emirati food, such as dried yoghurt.

With live entertainment and activities scheduled each week, the market is suitable for all age groups.

The market, which started on January 28, is open from 3pm to 11pm every Saturday until the end of March, making the most of the cooler winter weather.

A regularly changing rota of stall holders each week will also keep visitors engaged and support small local businesses.

This is the latest market to join the bustling UAE scene, added to the list alongside the long-running Ripe Market, which recently also started a new weekly market in Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island. Other popular markets in the capital include The Park Market at Umm Al Emarat Park and Manbat Farmers' Market at Deerfields Mall.

Al Ain Oasis is a unique area within the UAE. Home to 147,000 date palms, the shaded pathways also hold more than 100 different types of vegetation, helping to create a micro-climate for various animals, birds and insects. This is all made possible thanks to the falaj, the ancient irrigation system that dates back almost 4,000 years, allowing the cultivation of dates and plants throughout the year, earning Al Ain its Unesco Cultural Site status.

Al Ain Oasis is normally free to enter, however, during the Saturday Market, there is a charge of Dh20 for those aged 12 and over, and Dh10 for children aged three to 11.

More information is at abudhabiculture.ae