Al Ain sites celebrate 10 years on Unesco World Heritage List

Al Ain Oasis, a Unesco World Heritage site since 2011, is open to the public who can learn about the area’s history of farming and its irrigation system. (Khushnum Bhandari/Khushnum Bhandari/ The National)

Al Ain, a city rich with UAE heritage and tradition, has several locations mentioned in the Unesco World Heritage List.

Tombs that date back to the Stone Age and oases that are fed by an ancient system of running water can be found in Al Ain.

There are 13 locations in the inland oasis city – registered as a series under one site – that were added to the Unesco list in 2011.

The National explored three of the significant locations.

Jebel Hafeet Tombs

The tombs site was the first to be excavated in Al Ain after being discovered by a Danish team in 1961.

The dome-shaped structures generally contained the remains of two to five people who were buried in a crouched position with their belongings, said Abdulla Al Kaabi, head of archaeological survey at the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Remains of skeletons and ceramic and copper artefacts were also found.

“This indicates that they believed in life after death,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

The tombs were discovered as piles of collapsed stones and were not the dome shapes that can be seen today.

“Each stone was studied carefully until they got the overall idea of how they looked, and restored the shape,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

The 5,000-year-old beehive-shaped Jebel Hafeet Tombs were named on the Unesco World Heritage List in 2011.

Only 40 of the tombs, which are about three metres tall, have been restored.

“Some of the objects and masterpieces that were found have been transferred to the museum, so people can see them,” he said.

Dating from 5,000 years ago, the tombs mark the start of the Bronze Age in the UAE.

“The Bronze Age is when people started to use bronze to manufacture objects,” Mr Al Kaabi said. Similar tombs are found in Oman.

He said the UAE and Oman were famous for using bronze as an important item of trade and exchange with other civilisations that existed at the time.

Hili Archaeological Site

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Department of Cultural and Tourism Abu Dhabi, at the Grand Tomb in Hili Archaeological Park, Al Ain.

The Hili Archaeological Site shows the earliest evidence of an agricultural village in the UAE, dating from 2500BC.

The site includes an ancient desert irrigation system known as al falaj, which channels water from underground and provides a constant flow of water through the oasis.

It is the UAE's largest collection of tombs and buildings from this ancient period.

The Grand Tomb, the largest in the Hili Archaeological Park, has a carving of two people with an oryx between them above the entrance.

“This kind of tomb is much larger than the Hafeet tombs,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

The tombs are 14 metres in diameter and 4m tall.

Carvings on the other side of the tomb show two cheetahs and what looks like two people dancing.

“They had two entrances – one north and one east,” he said.

Another carving shows an animal with someone riding on its back.

“This could be showing their nature and relationship with the nature surrounding them,” he said.

More than 500 objects, including beads and pottery, were found when the site was excavated by a Danish team in 1965.

The tombs were later restored by an Iraqi team in 1975.

Al Ain Oasis

Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, world heritage site manager at the Department of Culture and Tourism at the falaj system that runs through Al Ain oasis.

The six oases provide an insight in to the lives of the people who lived there 4,000 years ago.

The largest one, Al Ain Oasis, covers 1,200 hectares and has more than 147,000 date palms.

“In the oasis, there are different levels of agriculture. The most famous one is the palm tree, but you can also see mango trees, banana trees, lemon trees, and fig,” said Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, world heritage sites manager at the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The falaj system runs through the oasis serving hundreds of farms. The farms were passed on from generation to generation, and are now runby more than 500 farmers.

"The majority of those farms have been donated by their owners as charity endowments, which means they can no longer be sold or passed on to heirs," Mr Al Kaabi said.

They are solely managed by the UAE's General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, who distribute the profits to charity.

The oasis also played a major part in the urban planning of Al Ain city, which was built around it in a way that would not “destroy the oasis and its fabric”.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

The biog Name: Maitha Qambar Age: 24 Emirate: Abu Dhabi Education: Master’s Degree Favourite hobby: Reading She says: “Everyone has a purpose in life and everyone learns from their experiences”

World Sevens Series standing after Dubai 1. South Africa

2. New Zealand

3. England

4. Fiji

5. Australia

6. Samoa

7. Kenya

8. Scotland

9. France

10. Spain

11. Argentina

12. Canada

13. Wales

14. Uganda

15. United States

16. Russia

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

US households add $601bn of debt in 2019 American households borrowed another $601 billion (Dh2.2bn) in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, according to February data from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Fuelled by rising mortgage debt as homebuyers continued to take advantage of low interest rates, the increase last year brought total household debt to a record high, surpassing the previous peak reached in 2008 just before the market crash, according to the report. Following the 22nd straight quarter of growth, American household debt swelled to $14.15 trillion by the end of 2019, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report. In the final three months of the year, new home loans jumped to their highest volume since the fourth quarter of 2005, while credit cards and auto loans also added to the increase. The bad debt load is taking its toll on some households, and the New York Fed warned that more and more credit card borrowers — particularly young people — were falling behind on their payments. "Younger borrowers, who are disproportionately likely to have credit cards and student loans as their primary form of debt, struggle more than others with on-time repayment," New York Fed researchers said.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

