Ripe Market set to open at Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island

Ripe Market is set to open a new location at Al Maryah Island.

Known for its wide array of home-grown vendors, the market is opening on the Abu Dhabi island by December 2.

The boutique market, which has been a winter staple at the Dubai Police Academy Park for years, will be open every Friday and Saturday until April next year.

Dozens of home-grown businesses will be at the market to sell a range of products, from food to fashion and homeware.

Similar to its outdoor markets in Dubai, Ripe has lined up some family-friendly activities and entertainment for Abu Dhabi, including a petting zoo and live music.

The market has also become a foodie spot over the years, and although the specific brands have not yet been revealed, there will be live cooking stations in addition to a wide selection of food and drink options such as burgers, hot dogs and pizza, Ripe has confirmed.

"We’ve got loads of exciting new additions that we haven’t had in Abu Dhabi before, from activities and activations to hot new foodie concepts and more," said Becky Balderstone, founder of Ripe Market.

"Visitors can expect to shop from local artisans, merchants and makers, enjoy live music, entertainment and workshops in a plush destination with stunning sea views."

This is the first time Ripe is bringing its weekend market to Al Maryah Island, where it's partnering with Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala. Previously, it has staged pop-ups in Masdar City and Umm Al Emarat Park in the capital.

Ripe Market at the Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Ripe started as a weekly farmer’s market in 2011, but has since grown to become a favourite al fresco spot for families with its permanent location in Umm Suqeim.

In hotter months, Ripe Market temporarily shuts its outdoor venues, and opens pop-ups inside malls.

Ripe Market Al Maryah Island will be open every Friday and Saturday from 3pm-10pm. More information is at ripeme.com

