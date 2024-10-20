Neymar has been limited to five appearances for Al Hilal since his league-record move in the 2023 summer. Getty Images
Neymar has been limited to five appearances for Al Hilal since his league-record move in the 2023 summer. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Neymar set to make injury return for Al Hilal against Al Ain in AFC Champions League

Brazilian forward has been sidelined for a full year with an ACL injury but is included in the squad for Monday's visit to the UAE

Jon Turner

October 20, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today